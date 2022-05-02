Teton Gravity Research Drops Official Trailer For New Mountain Bike Film Esperanto

Jackson Hole, Wyo, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teton Gravity Research, the global leader in action and adventure lifestyle media, has unveiled the trailer for its new film Esperanto, which explores how mountain bikers can share their stoke of the sport through the universal language of two-wheels no matter what native tongue you speak.

In conjunction with legendary action and adventure director Jeremy Grant, TGR's latest film boasts some of the most stunning mountain bike footage ever captured, in state-of-the-art 8K resolution. Esperanto was filmed across eight exotic locations including Barcelona, Japan, Zambia, Ecuador, Utah, Jackson Hole, Canada, and La Fenasosa Bike Park in Alicante, Spain.

With a multinational roster of athletes, the film showcases the worldwide appeal of mountain biking while living up to the film's name. Esperanto is a universal second language created by a Polish-Jewish doctor in 1887 intended to find a way to ultimately end war and bring people together with a common tongue. The film is a worldwide celebration pushing the limits of the sport.

Esperanto will make its world premiere on June 16 at the Red Butte Amphitheatre in Salt Lake City. TGR will then show the film in more than 120 locations around the world during an expansive global tour this summer. The trailer for Esperanto and a list of tour dates can be found at https://tour.tetongravity.com.

"TGR continues to push the boundaries of film and creativity. Esperanto is the latest example of that hard work and commitment," said TGR co-founder Steve Jones. "This film features some of the most cutting edge riding in the world, shot in stunning landscapes across the globe. Esperanto aspires to bring people together to celebrate the common love of sport and culture."

With an athlete list that includes 21 different mountain bikers from around the globe, Esperanto showcases a variety of different types of riding, with rockstar names in the industry and up-and-coming heroes ready for their next challenge. The film acts as a visual tapestry of next-level riding with names such as Cam Zink, Brage Vestavik, Emil Johannson, Brandon Semenuk, and others, while expressing that the idea of a shared language is still alive.

"We wanted a mixture of stories to highlight how global cycling is. I was really excited to explore this idea of common ground, whether it be the big names like Semenuk and Zink, or names you've never heard of, like Rene and Gift," Grant said. "All of the performances were amazing. That's what is special about this film, every segment is vastly unique and shot from different corners of the globe."

The film was supported by Tin Cup Whiskey, Dometic, Specialized and Ride Concepts, who will be engaging audiences across the tour with prize giveaways and product demos.

Link to official video trailer: Esperanto - Official Trailer

Link to Media Kit: Esperanto Media Folder

About Teton Gravity

Teton Gravity Research is regarded as one of the premier outdoor action, adventure, and exploration brands in the world. Known for original, custom and branded content, retail experiences and worldwide events, TGR's best in class storytelling has captivated audiences for 27 years. With 50+ award-winning films, numerous television series, and national commercial spots, TGR delivers a global, multi-channel footprint. Teton Gravity Research is one of the fastest-growing outdoor media brands with a thriving millennial audience, award-winning multimedia film projects, a rapidly growing experiential platform and unprecedented viral content. TGR is a proud member of the Surfrider Foundation, 1% For The Planet, BICEP, IMBA, and Protect Our Winters. For more information on TGR, visit TetonGravity.com.

-----

Media Contact

Meteorite PR | Eric Henderson | ehenderson@MeteoritePR.com | 307.690.2984

Attachments

Eric j Henderson Meteorite PR 3076902984 ehenderson@meteoritePR.com