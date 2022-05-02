Pennant Acquires Home Health Provider, Senior Living Real Estate Asset

EAGLE, Idaho, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pennant Group, Inc. PNTG, the parent company of the Pennant group of affiliated home health, hospice, home care and senior living companies, today announced that it has acquired the assets of First Choice Home Health, which provides home health and personal care services in Bozeman, Montana. The acquisition was effective May 1, 2022.
"We are excited to expand and strengthen our presence in Montana," said Brent Guerisoli, President of Pennant. "This acquisition complements our existing hospice operations in the state, expanding the continuum of care services we can provide our patients and their families, and opens the door to greater expansion within the region. Our acquisition pipeline is robust, and we look forward to further activity this year in existing and new markets as we continue our dialogue with providers looking for the right strategic partner," Guerisoli added.
"We are pleased to welcome the talented team of First Choice Home Health into the Pennant family," commented Brian Wayment, President of Pennant's home health and hospice subsidiary. "We look forward to building on the agency's excellent reputation in the local healthcare community in order to provide the highest standard of care."
In a separate transaction, Pennant announced that it acquired the real estate underlying Heritage Assisted Living of Twin Falls, an 82-unit assisted living and memory care community located in Twin Falls, Idaho, and currently operated by a Pennant affiliate. This acquisition was effective April 29, 2022, and was financed by a draw on the Company's revolving line of credit. "This transaction marks the first owned real estate asset in Pennant's portfolio. As we begin to explore opportunities to acquire quality senior living operations, we have several financing levers available, including with our own balance sheet as well as in partnership with banking and landlord relationships."
Mr. Guerisoli reaffirmed that Pennant continues to pursue opportunities to acquire high quality home health, hospice, home care and senior living businesses throughout the United States.
About Pennant:
The Pennant Group, Inc. is a holding company of independent operating subsidiaries that provide healthcare services through 89 home health and hospice agencies and 48 senior living communities located throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. Each of these businesses is operated by a separate, independent operating subsidiary that has its own management, employees and assets. References herein to the consolidated "company" and "its" assets and activities, as well as the use of the terms "we," "us," "its" and similar verbiage, are not meant to imply that The Pennant Group, Inc. has direct operating assets, employees or revenue, or that any of the home health and hospice businesses, senior living communities or the Service Center are operated by the same entity. More information about Pennant is available at www.pennantgroup.com.
SOURCE: The Pennant Group, Inc.
Contact Information The Pennant Group, Inc. (208) 506-6100 ir@pennantgroup.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.