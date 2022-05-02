NKGen Biotech Announces Three SNK01 Abstracts to be Presented at the 2022 ASCO Annual Meeting

SANTA ANA, Calif., May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NKGen Biotech Inc., a biotechnology company harnessing the power of the body's immune system through the development of Natural Killer (NK) cell therapies, today announced that three abstracts with clinical information on its NK cell therapy (SNK01) were accepted for presentation at the upcoming 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting taking place June 3-7, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.



Details of the presentations are as follows:

Poster Discussion

Title: Interim Analysis of a Phase I Study of SNK01 (Autologous Non-genetically Modified Natural Killer Cells with Enhanced Cytotoxicity) and Avelumab in Advanced Refractory Sarcoma

Authors: Sant P. Chawla, Victoria S. Chua, Erlinda Maria Gordon, Ted T. Kim, William Feske, Brenda L. Gibson, Paul Y. Chang, Debra Robinson, Paul Y. Song

Session Type: Poster Discussion

Session Title: Sarcoma

Session Date and Time: Sunday, June 5, 2022, 8:00 am – 11:00 am; Discussion 11:30 am – 1:00 pm CDT

Poster Presentation

Title: Preliminary Analysis of a Phase I Study of SNK01 (Autologous Non-genetically Modified Natural Killer Cells with Enhanced Cytotoxicity) Monotherapy in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors

Authors: Victoria S. Chua, Sant P. Chawla, Erlinda Maria Gordon, Ted T. Kim, Simranjit Sekhon, William Feske, Lucia Hui, Brenda L. Gibson, Paul Y. Chang, Debra Robinson, Paul Y. Song

Session Type: Poster Presentation

Session Title: Developmental Therapeutics – Immunotherapy

Session Date and Time: Sunday, June 5, 2022, 8:00 am – 11:00 am CDT

Poster Presentation

Title: The combination of CD6A/EGFR innate cell engager, AFM24, with SNK01 autologous natural killer cells in patients with advanced solid tumors

Authors: Anthony B. El-Khoueiry, Paul Y. Song, Jennifer Rubel, Dorna Y. Pourang, Christa Raab, Gabriele Hintzen, Michael Emig, Pilar Nava-Parada

Session Type: Poster Presentation

Session Title: Developmental Therapeutics - Immunotherapy

Session Date and Time: Sunday, June 5, 2022, 8:00 am – 11:00 am CDT

Abstracts will be released to the public on Friday, May 26, 2022 at 5:00 pm EDT.

More information on the 2022 ASCO Annual Meeting and related posters sessions can be found at www.asco.org

About NKGen Biotech

NKGen Biotech, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative autologous, allogeneic, and CAR-NK Natural Killer (NK) cell therapeutics. Leveraging our proprietary cell expansion and activation technology and cutting-edge cell manufacturing expertise, we have the ability to infinitely expand natural killer cells while significantly enhancing cytotoxicity across our peripheral blood-derived products. NKGen Biotech's lead product candidate, SNK01, is currently in clinical trials for the treatment of advanced refractory solid tumors both as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents, including checkpoint inhibitors and cell engagers. NKGen Biotech is committed to the vision of executing on our clinical strategies with the goal of commercializing our NK cell therapies to help save and sustain patients' lives worldwide. The company and its commercially licensed cGMP facility are headquartered in Santa Ana, California, USA. For more information, please visit www.nkgenbiotech.com.

Contact

Denise Chua, MBA, CLS, MT (ASCP)

Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

949-396-6830

dchua@nkgenbiotech.com