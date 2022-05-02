NKGen Biotech Announces Three SNK01 Abstracts to be Presented at the 2022 ASCO Annual Meeting

SANTA ANA, Calif., May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NKGen Biotech Inc., a biotechnology company harnessing the power of the body's immune system through the development of Natural Killer (NK) cell therapies, today announced that three abstracts with clinical information on its NK cell therapy (SNK01) were accepted for presentation at the upcoming 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting taking place June 3-7, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.
Details of the presentations are as follows:
Poster Discussion
Title: Interim Analysis of a Phase I Study of SNK01 (Autologous Non-genetically Modified Natural Killer Cells with Enhanced Cytotoxicity) and Avelumab in Advanced Refractory Sarcoma
Authors: Sant P. Chawla, Victoria S. Chua, Erlinda Maria Gordon, Ted T. Kim, William Feske, Brenda L. Gibson, Paul Y. Chang, Debra Robinson, Paul Y. Song
Session Type: Poster Discussion
Session Title: Sarcoma
Session Date and Time: Sunday, June 5, 2022, 8:00 am – 11:00 am; Discussion 11:30 am – 1:00 pm CDT
Poster Presentation
Title: Preliminary Analysis of a Phase I Study of SNK01 (Autologous Non-genetically Modified Natural Killer Cells with Enhanced Cytotoxicity) Monotherapy in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors
Authors: Victoria S. Chua, Sant P. Chawla, Erlinda Maria Gordon, Ted T. Kim, Simranjit Sekhon, William Feske, Lucia Hui, Brenda L. Gibson, Paul Y. Chang, Debra Robinson, Paul Y. Song
Session Type: Poster Presentation
Session Title: Developmental Therapeutics – Immunotherapy
Session Date and Time: Sunday, June 5, 2022, 8:00 am – 11:00 am CDT
Poster Presentation
Title: The combination of CD6A/EGFR innate cell engager, AFM24, with SNK01 autologous natural killer cells in patients with advanced solid tumors
Authors: Anthony B. El-Khoueiry, Paul Y. Song, Jennifer Rubel, Dorna Y. Pourang, Christa Raab, Gabriele Hintzen, Michael Emig, Pilar Nava-Parada
Session Type: Poster Presentation
Session Title: Developmental Therapeutics - Immunotherapy
Session Date and Time: Sunday, June 5, 2022, 8:00 am – 11:00 am CDT
Abstracts will be released to the public on Friday, May 26, 2022 at 5:00 pm EDT.
More information on the 2022 ASCO Annual Meeting and related posters sessions can be found at www.asco.org
About NKGen Biotech
NKGen Biotech, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative autologous, allogeneic, and CAR-NK Natural Killer (NK) cell therapeutics. Leveraging our proprietary cell expansion and activation technology and cutting-edge cell manufacturing expertise, we have the ability to infinitely expand natural killer cells while significantly enhancing cytotoxicity across our peripheral blood-derived products. NKGen Biotech's lead product candidate, SNK01, is currently in clinical trials for the treatment of advanced refractory solid tumors both as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents, including checkpoint inhibitors and cell engagers. NKGen Biotech is committed to the vision of executing on our clinical strategies with the goal of commercializing our NK cell therapies to help save and sustain patients' lives worldwide. The company and its commercially licensed cGMP facility are headquartered in Santa Ana, California, USA. For more information, please visit www.nkgenbiotech.com.
Contact
Denise Chua, MBA, CLS, MT (ASCP)
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
949-396-6830
dchua@nkgenbiotech.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.