The Oncology Institute of Hope & Innovation Adds Fresno Practice to Network

FRESNO, Calif., May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Oncology Institute of Hope and Innovation TOI, one of the largest value-based oncology groups in the United States, recently acquired Women's Cancer Care, the practice of Christopher R. Perkins, M.D. and Lisa Ge, M.D. Established in 2001, Women's Cancer Care is the only clinic between San Francisco and Los Angeles specializing in breast and gynecology oncology patients and will expand TOI's footprint north into Fresno, California.



"I am thrilled to join the exceptional care providers at TOI, which will elevate the outstanding medical and cancer resources available to women across the Central Valley," said Dr. Perkins. "Our patients will benefit greatly from the cutting-edge care solutions that TOI provides, and I look forward to growing this practice to serve even more patients."

The Fresno facility will provide patients with the same advanced medical services and resources available to patients at all TOI locations and adds a staff of more than 30 to expand TOI's growing footprint of clinicians and employees changing oncology for the better. Drs. Perkins and Ge are the leading breast cancer specialists in the Central Valley and have extensive experience with the development of new clinical operations.

The office is located at:

6121 N. Thesta Ave., Suite 204

Fresno, CA 93710

"The addition of Women's Cancer Care offers a unique opportunity for TOI to not only expand our footprint into the Central Valley, but also provide care to a focused patient population that will benefit from our leading clinical research programs, care management resources, and more," said Daniel Virnich, M.D., President at TOI. "We are excited to bring Women's Cancer Care into TOI's practice to build on the exceptional care services Dr. Perkins and his team of providers and clinicians have delivered for more than 30 years."

About The Oncology Institute

Founded in 2007, The Oncology Institute of Hope and Innovation (TOI) is advancing oncology by delivering highly specialized, value-based cancer care in the community setting. TOI offers cutting-edge, evidence-based cancer care to a population of approximately 1.6 million patients including clinical trials, stem cell transplants, transfusions, and other care delivery models traditionally associated with the most advanced care delivery organizations. With 80+ employed clinicians and more than 600 teammates in 50 clinic locations and growing, TOI is changing oncology for the better. For more information visit www.theoncologyinstitute.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "predict," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook," and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These statements are based on various assumptions and on the current expectations of The Oncology Institute and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of The Oncology Institute. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the outcome of judicial and administrative proceedings to which The Oncology Institute may become a party or governmental investigations to which The Oncology Institute may become subject that could interrupt or limit The Oncology Institute's operations, result in adverse judgments, settlements or fines and create negative publicity; changes in The Oncology Institute's clients' preferences, prospects and the competitive conditions prevailing in the healthcare sector; the risk that any required regulatory approvals could adversely affect the company; failure to continue to meet stock exchange listing standards; the impact of COVID-19 on the company's business; those factors discussed in the documents of TOI filed, or to be filed, with the SEC. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that The Oncology Institute presently does not know or that The Oncology Institute currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect The Oncology Institute's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. The Oncology Institute anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause The Oncology Institute's assessments to change. The Oncology Institute does not undertake any obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing The Oncology Institute's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

