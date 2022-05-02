WORLD INSURANCE ASSOCIATES OPENS NEW HQ SPACE IN ISELIN

Iselin, NJ, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC (World) is pleased to announce the opening of its new headquarters at 100 Wood Avenue South in Iselin, N.J., on May 2, 2022. The firm will be relocating several of its New Jersey and New York offices into the new location.
"With the exponential growth we have sustained during the past several years, it was time to establish a new headquarters here in New Jersey where our operational employees can collaborate together to support our regional teams and better serve our clients," said Rich Eknoian, CEO of World. "It is a very exciting milestone in our company's evolution and we are looking forward to having a new location to call home for years to come."
About World Insurance Associates LLC
World Insurance Associates LLC (World) is a nationally ranked, full-service insurance and financial services organization providing individuals and businesses with top products and services across personal and commercial insurance lines, employee and executive benefits, retirement and financial services, and human capital management solutions. Since its founding in 2011, World has completed 145 acquisitions and serves its customers from 170 offices across the United States. World is a Top-100 U.S. Broker, ranked #2 on the Fastest Growing Brokers list by Business Insurance, and is a Top-50 ranked personal lines agency by Insurance Journal. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.
Jean Wiskowski, Chief Marketing Officer World Insurance Associates LLC 732-380-0900 Ext. 736 jeanwiskowski@worldinsurance.com
