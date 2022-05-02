Pliant Therapeutics Announces Multiple Presentations at the 2022 American Thoracic Society International Conference

Five posters include data across biomarker, target engagement, and mechanism studies supporting

development of PLN-74809, a dual-selective inhibitor of αvβ6/αvβ1 integrins, in IPF



Pliant selected for featured presentation at the ATS 2022 Respiratory Innovation Summit

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. PLRX, a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of fibrosis, today announced that the Company will present five scientific posters at the upcoming 2022 American Thoracic Society (ATS) International Conference, taking place May 13-18, 2022, in San Francisco, California.

"Our presence at this year's ATS highlights the significant clinical progress made in advancing our innovative science in support of the development of PLN-74809 as a potential treatment for IPF," said Éric Lefebvre, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Pliant Therapeutics. "These presentations provide a comprehensive review of recent clinical results illustrating the dose-dependent target engagement and biologic activity of PLN-74809 in human lungs, as well as its favorable safety and tolerability profile. Our teams are looking forward to meeting with IPF experts and discussing these exciting data in San Francisco."

The following abstracts are posted on ATS 2022's online itinerary planner and are published in the Online Abstract Issue of the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine.

Poster Session B22: Emerging Management of Fibrotic ILDs

Date: May 16, 2022

Presentation Time: 9:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. PT

Location: Room 212-214 (South Building, Level 2), Moscone Center

Abstract 419: PLN-74809, A Dual-Selective Inhibitor of αvβ6and αvβ1, Is Well Tolerated in Over 280 Healthy Participants

Thematic Poster Session C70: New Studies of Lung Fibrosis

Date: May 17, 2022

Presentation Time: 11:15 a.m. - 1:15 p.m. PT

Location: Area K, Hall F (North Building, Exhibition Level), Moscone Center

Abstract P1012: Therapeutic Biomarker Discovery in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) Through Proteomic Analysis of Precision-Cut Lung Slice (PCLS) Supernatants

Poster Session D29: Mechanisms in Lung Injury, Repair, and Fibrosis

Date: May 18, 2022

Presentation Time: 8:15 a.m. - 9:45 a.m. PT

Location: Room 2022/2024 (West Building, Level 2), Moscone Center

Abstract 816: Pharmacological Inhibitors of Integrin αvβ6 That Differentially Modulate Protein Conformation Are Similarly Effective at Inhibiting Transforming Growth Factor Beta (TGF-β) Signaling in the Fibrotic Lung

Poster Session D30: The Injured Lung: Mechanisms and Therapeutic Targets

Date: May 18, 2022

Presentation Time: 8:15 a.m. - 9:45 a.m. PT

Location: Room 2009/2011 (West Building, Level 2), Moscone Center

Abstract 707: PLN-74809, an Oral, Dual-Selective αvβ6/αvβ1 Inhibitor in Phase 2 Clinical Trials for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF), Sustainably Reduces Transforming Growth Factor Beta (TGF-β) Activity in the Lungs of Healthy Participants with Once-Daily Dosing

Abstract 710: PLN-74809, a Dual-Selective Inhibitor of Integrins αvβ6 and αvβ1, Shows Dose-Dependent Target Engagement in the Lungs of Patients with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF)

Posters presented at the 2022 ATS Conference will be available on-demand to registered conference attendees and at Pliant's website under the Publications section at https://pliantrx.com/publications at the time of presentation.

In addition, Pliant was selected as a featured speaker as part of the ATS 2022 Respiratory Innovation Summit, an inter-disciplinary gathering of thought leaders discussing key advances in respiratory research. As part of the Fibrosis Showcase, Greg Cosgrove, M.D., Pliant's Vice President of Clinical Development, will give an oral presentation with a poster featured in two Poster Networking Sessions.

Session: Fibrosis: Feature Company Showcase

Date: May 14, 2022

Presentation Time: 9:35 a.m. - 10:05 a.m. PT

Poster Networking Session 1: 10:05 a.m. – 10:25 a.m. PT

Poster Networking Session 2: 2:55 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. PT

Location: San Francisco Marriott Marquis Hotel, Yerba Buena Salon 7-8

About Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.

Pliant Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis. Pliant's lead product candidate, PLN-74809, is an oral small molecule dual selective inhibitor of α v ß 6 and α v ß 1 integrins that is in development in the lead indications for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, or IPF, and primary sclerosing cholangitis, or PSC. PLN-74809 has received Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for both IPF and PSC. Pliant is currently conducting Phase 2a trials of PLN-74809 in the lead indications of IPF and PSC. Pliant has also developed PLN-1474, a small molecule selective inhibitor of α v ß 1 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH with liver fibrosis, which Pliant has transferred to Novartis pursuant to our development partnership. In addition to clinical stage programs, Pliant currently has two preclinical programs targeting oncology and muscular dystrophies. For additional information about Pliant Therapeutics, visit www.pliantrx.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions, or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include those regarding anticipated progress of our clinical trials and the efficacy and safety profile of our product candidates. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on our current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of Pliant Therapeutics could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those related to the development and commercialization of our product candidates, including any delays in our ongoing or planned preclinical or clinical trials, the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on our business, operations, clinical supply and plans, our reliance on third parties for critical aspects of our development operations, the risks inherent in the drug development process, the risks regarding the accuracy of our estimates of expenses and timing of development, our capital requirements and the need for additional financing, and our ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for our product candidates. These and additional risks are discussed in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K, as amended, filed with the SEC on March 1, 2022 which is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Unless otherwise noted, Pliant is providing this information as of the date of this news release and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor and Media Contact:

Christopher Keenan

Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.

ir@pliantrx.com