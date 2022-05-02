ATP Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

San Francisco, California, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATP, a leading provider of information services and software solutions for the aviation industry, announced today that Drew Plisco, a seasoned financial executive, has joined the company's leadership team as Chief Financial Officer.

Plisco brings 15 years of diverse finance experience in both building and scaling large and mid-size organizations through organic growth and M&A. Before joining ATP, he served as Chief Financial Officer of Holon Solutions and Infutor Data Solutions, as well as held other senior leadership positions at Sage Group plc, First Advantage, and SAP.

"Drew is a proven CFO with a great track record of success playing a strategic role in value creation," said ATP CEO Norman Happ. "His impressive background leading large scale finance initiatives across multiple SaaS organizations will make him a strong partner as we execute on our growth plan."

As the new CFO, Plisco will lead ATP's global finance organization and financial activities including financial planning and reporting, investor relations, internal audit, treasury, and cash management.

"I am thrilled to join ATP alongside the Board and seasoned leadership team they have built over the last few years," said Plisco. "The company has incredible growth opportunities and I look forward to working with employees and partners to seize these opportunities to enhance value for all stakeholders."

Dean Jacobson, Chairman of ATP's Board of Directors and Managing Director at Accel-KKR added, "We are excited to welcome Drew to the ATP Executive Team. As we consider our plans to grow and scale the business, it's imperative that we continue to expand our finance, corporate governance, accounting and M&A capacity accordingly. ATP's ability to attract a global finance executive of Drew's caliber is a testament to the appeal of our opportunity, the strength of our strategy, and the strong performance of our business."

Plisco is a CFA Charterholder and received his MBA from the University of Massachusetts and his bachelor's degree in Finance from the University of Maryland.

About ATP

ATP is the leading provider of aviation software and information services. ATP's innovative product line, including Flightdocs, Aviation Hub, ChronicX, and SpotLight, reduces operating costs, improves aircraft reliability, and supports technical knowledge sharing and collaboration in all aviation and aerospace industry sectors. ATP's products and services support more than 75,000 aircraft maintenance professionals worldwide. As a global company, ATP has more than 7,500 customers in 137 countries and partnerships with over 90 OEMs. For more information, visit www.atp.com.

