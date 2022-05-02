TELUS named Canada's Most Trusted Telecom Brand

Gustavson Brand Trust Index ranks TELUS first overall for brand trust in telecom category, topping national competitors

TELUS also made its debut on the Top 20 list of Most Authentic Brands, ranking 12th overall among 402 companies



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the fourth consecutive year, TELUS is proud to announce that it has been named Canada's Most Trusted Telecom brand in the eighth annual Gustavson Brand Trust Index (GBTI) , recognized by Canadian consumers for its social responsibility, integrity and overall brand trust. TELUS also made its debut on Gustavson's list of Canada's top 20 Most Authentic Brands, ranking 12th overall among 402 companies.

This recognition from the University of Victoria's Peter B. Gustavson School of Business further complements numerous accolades TELUS has recently received for its outstanding corporate reputation and leadership in putting customers and communities first. For the first time in the organization's history, Brand Finance named TELUS Canada's Most Valuable Telco Brand , with a total brand valuation of $10.1 billion in 2022. In addition, TELUS was recently recognized by the Canadian public as the Most Respected Mobile Service Provider in Canada for its leadership in customer service excellence and community giving, and was also named one of Strategy Magazine's 2021 Brands of the Year and the Globe and Mail's Best B2B brands for its social capitalism leadership.

"At TELUS, we fundamentally believe that good business and doing good go hand-in-hand. For more than 22 years, we have been global leaders in social capitalism, putting purpose at the heart of everything we do and ensuring that as our business grows, so too does our positive impact," says Jill Schnarr, Chief Social Innovation and Communications Officer, TELUS. "It is an honour to once again be recognized as Canada's most trusted and authentic telecom brand, earning the continued trust and loyalty of Canadian consumers. Now more than ever, customers, team members and shareholders are demanding to do business with companies that share their values. Receiving this top honour is a direct reflection of the incredible power of purpose, demonstrating that our unwavering commitment to putting the well-being of our customers, communities and planet first is driving powerful results and resonating with Canadians."

The GBTI study measures consumer views on 402 national and global brands across 26 categories, gathering responses from 9,189 Canadians in January 2022. Brand trust is measured across five categories that influence whether consumers recommend a brand to their networks including brand authenticity, brand ability, brand affinity, advocacy and overall brand trust.

To learn more about TELUS' commitment to putting our customers and communities first, visit telus.com/purpose .

