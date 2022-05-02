Option Care Health to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

BANNOCKBURN, Ill., May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Option Care Health Inc. ("Option Care Health") OPCH, the nation's largest independent national provider of home and alternate site infusion services, will participate in the BofA Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference, being held in Las Vegas, on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, including a fireside chat presentation at 11:20am P.T. An audio-only replay will be available online at https://investors.optioncarehealth.com.
About Option Care Health
Option Care Health is the nation's largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services. With over 7,000 team members, including more than 4,000 clinicians, we work compassionately to elevate standards of care for patients with acute and chronic conditions in all 50 states. Through our clinical leadership, expertise and national scale, Option Care Health is re-imagining the infusion care experience for patients, customers and employees. To learn more, please visit our website at OptionCareHealth.com.
For Investor Inquiries:
Mike Shapiro, Chief Financial Officer
Option Care Health
312.940.2538
Investor.relations@optioncare.com
