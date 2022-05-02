STMicroelectronics Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program

Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares – Period from Apr 25, 2022 to Apr 29, 2022
AMSTERDAM – May 2, 2022 -- STMicroelectronics N.V. (the "Company" or "STMicroelectronics"), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announces full details of its common share repurchase program (the "Program") disclosed via a press release dated July 1, 2021. The Program was approved by a shareholder resolution dated May 27, 2021 and by the supervisory board.
STMicroelectronics N.V. (registered with the trade register under number 33194537) (LEI: 213800Z8NOHIKRI42W10) (Ticker: "STM") announces the repurchase (by a broker acting for the Company) on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, in the period between Apr 25, 2022 to Apr 29, 2022 (the "Period"), of 242,330 ordinary shares (equal to 0.03% of its issued share capital) at the weighted average purchase price per share of EUR 35.4251 and for an overall price of EUR 8,584,554.53.
Below is a summary of the repurchase transactions made in the course of the Period in relation to the ordinary shares of STM STMEF, in detailed form.
Transactions in Period
|Dates of transaction
|Number of share purchased
|Weighted average purchase price per share (EUR)
|Total amount paid (EUR)
|Market on which the shares were bought (MIC code)
|25-Apr-22
|47,183
|34.8462
|1,644,148.25
|XPAR
|26-Apr-22
|47,354
|35.3278
|1,672,912.64
|XPAR
|27-Apr-22
|48,173
|35.0344
|1,687,712.15
|XPAR
|28-Apr-22
|49,751
|35.7522
|1,778,707.70
|XPAR
|29-Apr-22
|49,869
|36.1161
|1,801,073.79
|XPAR
|Total for Period
|242,330
|35.4251
|8,584,554.53
Following the share buybacks detailed above, the Company holds in total 7,543,291 treasury shares, which represents approximately 0.8% of the Company's issued share capital.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, a full breakdown of the individual trades in the Program are disclosed on the ST website (https://investors.st.com/buyback-program).
About STMicroelectronics
At ST, we are 48,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An independent device manufacturer, we work with more than 200,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of the Internet of Things and 5G technology. ST is committed to becoming carbon neutral by 2027. Further information can be found at www.st.com.
For further information, please contact:
INVESTOR RELATIONS:
Céline Berthier
Group VP, Investor Relations
Tel: +41.22.929.58.12
celine.berthier@st.com
MEDIA RELATIONS:
Alexis Breton
Corporate External Communications
Tel: + 33.6.59.16.79.08
alexis.breton@st.com
