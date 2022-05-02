Dentsply Sirona Changes First Quarter Conference Call Date to May 10th

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. ("Dentsply Sirona") XRAY today announced that its first quarter 2022 earnings conference call and live webcast will be held on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at 8:30 am ET. The call had previously been scheduled for Thursday, May 5, 2022. A presentation related to the call will be available on the Investors section of the Company's website at https://investor.dentsplysirona.com.
Conference Call / Webcast Information
The live webcast will be available on the Investors section of the Company's website at https://investor.dentsplysirona.com. For those planning to participate on the call, please dial +1-866-777-2509 for domestic calls, or +1-412-317-5413 for international calls. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Investors section of the Company's website at https://investor.dentsplysirona.com, and a dial-in replay will be available for one week following the call at +1-877-344-7529 (for domestic calls) or +1-412-317-0088 (for international calls), replay conference ID # 6490428.
About Dentsply Sirona
Dentsply Sirona is the world's largest manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, with a 135-year history of innovation and service to the dental industry and patients worldwide. Dentsply Sirona develops, manufactures, and markets a comprehensive solutions offering including dental and oral health products as well as other consumable medical devices under a strong portfolio of world class brands. As The Dental Solutions Company, Dentsply Sirona's products provide innovative, high-quality and effective solutions to advance patient care and deliver better, safer and faster dentistry. The Company's shares of common stock are listed in the United States on Nasdaq under the symbol XRAY. Visit www.dentsplysirona.com for more information about Dentsply Sirona and its products.
Contact Information
Investors:
Andrea Daley
VP, Investor Relations
+1-704-805-1293
InvestorRelations@dentsplysirona.com
