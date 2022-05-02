Patriot Battery Metals Announces Leadership Transition

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Patriot") PMET PMETF (FSE: R9GA) is pleased to announce a leadership transition as Mr. Blair Way has accepted to assume both roles of President and CEO of the Company effective today. Mr. Adrian Lamoureax will continue with the company in a new role as Vice President - Corporate Development. Both Mr. Way and Mr. Lamoureux will remain as directors of the company.
Blair Way stated, "On behalf of the Company and Board of Directors, I would like to sincerely thank Adrian for his contributions over the last 8 years. Adrian's corporate and capital markets expertise, connections and experience will be vitally positioned to continue to advance the Company as Vice President – Corporate Development. As CEO, I look forward to working more closely with the team and advancing the Company through the evolution of a start up to a project developer.
Adrian Lamoureux, adds, "Our Team has worked hard and persevered through good and bad markets to now position the Company to its present corporate growth, and we are extremely proud and thankful to our shareholders and stakeholders. I started as CEO of the Company in 2014 and our Management and Technical Team's have been with us since the beginning. The Team's have done an amazing job acquiring and evaluating a strong portfolio of projects. We are fortunate to have the assets that we do, with their jurisdictional locations, metals & minerals of interest, and strong upside potential. It's now time for Blair to lead the Company forward into the next chapter of project development. I look forward to continuing to work closely with the Team and Blair, and to be an important part of the PMET Team as we take the Company to the next level."
Mr. Way is an experienced international executive with over 35 years experience within the resources and construction industry throughout Australasia, Canada, the United States and Europe. A highly respected project developer in the most challenging of environs Mr Way's experience spans the complete mineral development cycle from early stage exploration to project definition and studies culminating in implementation, commissioning and operations. His early career was with major resource companies advancing major projects however the last decade has been focused on the earlier stage projects of public mid and junior mining companies. Mr Way has experience in a wide range of commodities including gold, copper, nickel, zinc, magnesium, graphite, cobalt and lithium.
About Patriot Battery Metals Inc.
Patriot Battery Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral properties containing battery, base, and precious metals.
The Company's flagship asset is the Corvette Property, which includes the wholly owned Corvette, FCI East, FCI West, Deca-Goose, Felix, and Corvette East claim blocks, located in the James Bay Region of Québec. The land package hosts significant lithium potential highlighted by the CV5-6 spodumene pegmatite with drill intercepts of 0.94% Li2O and 117 ppm Ta2O5 over 155.1 m (CF21-002), and 1.25% Li2O and 194 ppm Ta2O5 over 58.1 m at (CF21-003). Additionally, the Property hosts the Golden Gap Trend with grab samples of 3.1 to 108.9 g/t Au from outcrop and 10.5 g/t Au over 7 m in drill hole, and the Maven Trend with 8.15% Cu, 1.33 g/t Au, and 171 g/t Ag in outcrop.
The Company also holds 100% ownership of the Freeman Creek Gold Property in Idaho, USA which hosts two prospective gold prospects - the Gold Dyke Prospect with a 2020 drill hole intersection of 4.11 g/t Au and 33.0 g/t Ag over 12 m, and the Carmen Creek Prospect with surface sample results including 25.5 g/t Au, 159 g/t Ag, and 9.75% Cu.
The Company's other assets include the Pontax Lithium-Gold Property, QC; and the Hidden Lake Lithium Property, NWT, where the Company maintains a 40% interest, as well as several other assets in Canada.
For further information, please contact us at info@patriotbatterymetals.com Tel: +1 (778) 945-2950 , or visit www.patriotbatterymetals.com.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors,
"BLAIR WAY"
Blair Way, CEO, President & Director
Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information
Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning our plans, intentions, and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements may be identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.
The Canadian Securities Exchange has not approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
