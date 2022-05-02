Global Space Power Electronics Market (2021 to 2026) - Development of Advanced Power Electronic Components Presents Opportunities

Dublin, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Space Power Electronics Market by Device Type (Power Discrete, Power Module, Power IC), Application (Satellites, Spacecraft & Launch Vehicles, Space Stations, Rovers), Platform, Voltage, Current, Material and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Space power electronics market is projected to grow from USD 205 million in 2021 to USD 435 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 16.2%.

Space power electronics is the application of electronics on satellites, spacecraft, launch vehicles, space stations and rovers to control and convert electric power from one form to other. It deals with the processing of high voltages and currents to deliver power that supports a variety of needs. According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, a power electronic system can comprise a modular power electronic subsystem (PESS) connected to a source and load at its input and output power ports, respectively. Semiconductor devices such as metal-oxide semiconductor field effect transistors (MOSFET), insulated gate bipolar transistors (IGBT), mos-controlled thyristor (MCT), and gate-turn-off thyristors (GTO) represent the cornerstone of modem power electronic converters.



Based on device type, the power IC segment is expected to lead the space power electronics market from 2021 to 2026



Power ICs are integrated circuits that include multiple power rails and power management functions within a single chip. Power ICs are frequently used to power small, battery-operated devices since the integration of multiple functions into a single chip result in more efficient use of space and system power. Functions commonly integrated into a PMIC include voltage converters and regulators, battery chargers, battery fuel gauges, LED drivers, real-time clocks, power sequencers, and power control. The Power ICs consist of Power Management ICs and Application Specific ICs.



Based on application, the satellite segment is expected to lead the space power electronics market from 2021 to 2026



Satellites are increasingly being adopted in modern communication technologies. The introduction of wireless satellite internet and development of miniature hardware systems are exploiting numerous opportunities in the field of satellite-enabled communication. Over the past decade, there has been an explosion of activity in the small satellite world, driven by technology breakthroughs, industry commercialization, and private investments. There is a growing demand for space exploration, which enables small satellites to achieve attitude and orbit control, orbital transfers, and end-of-life deorbiting. Miniaturization of power electronic technologies are performing very well for CubeSats. Also, rapid growth in the NewSpace industry has led to the greater use of modular components like miniaturized rad-hard MOSFETs, gate drivers, DC-DC converters and solid-state relays.



Based on region, North America is expected to lead the space power electronics market from 2021 to 2026. The US is a lucrative market for space power electronics in the North American region. The US government is increasingly investing in advanced space power electronics technologies to enhance the quality and effectiveness of satellite communication, deep space exploration. The increasing investment on satellite equipment to enhance defense and surveillance capabilities of the armed forces, modernization of existing communication in military platforms, critical infrastructure and law enforcement agencies using satellite systems, are key factors expected to drive the space power electronics market in North America. Boeing-manufactured O3b mPOWER satellites are widely using radiation-fault-tolerant DC-DC converter power modules for better power conversion

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Space Power Electronics Market

4.2 Space Power Electronics Market, by Device Type

4.3 Space Power Electronics Market, by Voltage

4.4 Space Power Electronics Market, by Current

4.5 Space Power Electronics Market, by Platform

4.6 Space Power Electronics Market, by Application

4.7 Space Power Electronics Market, by Material

4.8 Space Power Electronics Market, by Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Wide Bandgap Materials Such as Silicon Carbide (Sic) and Gallium Nitride (Gan)

5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for Small Satellites

5.2.1.3 Advancements in Power Semiconductor Switch Technology

5.2.1.4 Use of Gan Amplifiers for Space Applications

5.2.1.5 Increasing Investments by Venture Capitalists in Space Exploration Missions

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Government Policies Related to Spacecraft

5.2.2.2 Complex Design and Integration Process

5.2.2.3 High Costs of Development and Designing

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Miniaturization of Space Dc-Dc Converters

5.2.3.2 Development of Advanced Power Electronic Components

5.2.3.3 Increasing Use of Cots Products in Satellites and Other Space Applications

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Hazards due to Harsh Conditions in Space

5.2.4.2 Development of Low-Noise Performance Dc-Dc Converters

5.2.4.3 Converter Interaction Challenge

5.2.4.4 Customized Requirements of High-End Consumers

5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Space Power Electronics Market

5.4 Ranges and Scenarios

5.5 Trends/Disruption Impacting Customer Business

5.5.1 Revenue Shift & New Revenue Pockets for Space Power Electronics Market

5.6 Value Chain Analysis

5.6.1 R&D

5.6.2 Manufacturer

5.6.3 Assembly & Testing

5.6.4 End Use

5.7 Pricing Analysis

5.7.1 Average Selling Price of Key Players, by Application

5.8 Space Power Electronics Market Ecosystem

5.8.1 Prominent Companies

5.8.2 Private and Small Enterprises

5.8.3 Market Ecosystem

5.9 Trade Analysis

5.9.1 Space Power Electronics Market - Global Forecast to 2026

5.9.1.1 Import Scenario of Space Power Electronics Market

5.9.1.2 Export Scenario of Space Power Electronics Market

5.10 Key Conferences & Events in 2022-2023

5.11 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

5.11.1 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

5.11.2 North America

5.11.3 Europe

5.11.3.1 Un Outer Space Treaty

5.11.3.2 Developers

5.11.4 Asia-Pacific

5.11.5 Middle East & Africa

5.12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.13 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria

5.13.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process

5.13.2 Buying Criteria

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Technology Trends

6.2.1 Radiation-Hardened Gallium Nitride Power Devices

6.2.2 Low Power Dc/Dc Converter Modules

6.2.3 Modular Electric Power Systems

6.2.4 Machine Learning-Powered Analytics

6.3 Technology Analysis

6.3.1 Silicon Carbide

6.3.2 Field Programmable Gate Arrays

6.3.3 Swap - Size, Weight, and Power

6.4 Patent Analysis

6.5 Use Cases

6.5.1 Use Case: Solar Array Panels for Power Generation in Satellites

6.5.2 Use Case: Satellite Radiation Hardness Test

6.5.3 Use Case: Cubesats for Interplanetary Missions

6.6 Impact of Megatrends

6.6.1 Development of New-Generation Cubesats for Lunar Exploration

6.6.2 Use of Radiation Hardened Power Electronics in Space

6.6.3 Convergence of Traditional and New Space Electronics Solutions

7 Space Power Electronics Market, by Device Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Power Discrete

7.2.1 Diodes

7.2.1.1 High Demand for Silicon Carbide Power Diodes in Solar Panels on Satellites

7.2.2 Transistors

7.2.2.1 Gan Transistors Widely Used for Earth Observation Satellites and Satellite Internet

7.3 Power Module

7.3.1 Intelligent Power Module (Ipm)

7.3.1.1 Increasing Use of Cots-Based Ipm Lowers Space Mission Costs

7.3.2 Standard and Integrated Power Modules (Mosfets, Igbt)

7.3.2.1 Increasing Use of Radiation Hardened Power Mosfets in Satellites, Spacecraft, and Space Stations

7.4 Power Ic

7.4.1 Power Management Ic

7.4.1.1 Key Focus on Developing Cubesats for Communication and Testing Emerging Technologies

7.4.2 Application-Specific Ic

7.4.2.1 Increased Investments in Satellites Help Develop More Application-Specific Ics

8 Space Power Electronics Market, by Platform

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Power

8.2.1 Demand for High Efficiency Electrical Power and Distribution Systems on the Rise

8.3 Command & Data Handling

8.3.1 Increasing Demand for Low Power Consumption Command & Data Handling for Nanosatellites

8.4 Attitude Determination & Control System (Adcs)

8.4.1 Demand for High Efficiency Radiation Hardened Interface for Adcs

8.5 Propulsion

8.5.1 Need for Innovative Power Systems for Electrical Propulsion

8.6 Telemetry Tracking & Command System (Tt&C)

8.6.1 Increasing Satellite Launches Increases Demand for Tt&C

8.7 Structure

8.7.1 Development of Multi-Functional Structures - Key Driver

8.8 Thermal System

8.8.1 Critical to Maintaining Optimal Temperature in Spacecraft

9 Space Power Electronics Market, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Satellites

9.2.1 Increasing Deployment of Cubesats in Interplanetary Missions Boosts Segment

9.3 Spacecraft & Launch Vehicles

9.3.1 Use of Reusable Launch Vehicles Reduces Space Mission Costs

9.4 Rovers

9.4.1 Space-Grade Mosfets, Ics in Rovers Widely Used for Deep Space Exploration

9.5 Space Stations

9.5.1 Launch of Crewed Spacecraft to International Space Station Fuels Growth

10 Space Power Electronics Market, by Voltage

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Low Voltage (Below 28V)

10.2.1 Segment Driven by Use of Gan Field-Effect Transistors (Fet) in Small Satellites

10.3 Medium Voltage (28V - 80V)

10.3.1 Increasing Use of Modular Electric Power Systems Boosts Segment

10.4 High Voltage (Above 80V)

10.4.1 Increasing Use of High Voltage Power Modules Fuels Growth

11 Space Power Electronics Market, by Current

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Up to 25 A

11.2.1 Increasing Launch of Deep-Space Exploration Missions Boosts Segment

11.3 25-50 A

11.3.1 Rapid Miniaturization of Payloads Facilitates Use of Satellites for Science Missions

11.4 Over 50 A

11.4.1 Need for High-Density Power to Maintain 'New Space' Growth

12 Space Power Electronics Market, by Material

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Silicon

12.2.1 Performance, Reliability, and Flight Heritage Drive Silicon Mosfet Usage

12.3 Silicon Carbide

12.3.1 Used to Reduce Spacecraft Mass and Increase Functional Capacity

12.4 Gallium Nitride

12.4.1 Used to Power Various Deep-Space Applications

12.5 Others

13 Regional Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Company Overview

14.3 Ranking Analysis of Key Players in Space Power Electronics Market,2021

14.4 Revenue Analysis,2021

14.5 Market Share Analysis,2021

14.6 Competitive Evaluation Quadrant

14.6.1 Star

14.6.2 Emerging Leader

14.6.3 Pervasive

14.6.4 Participant

14.7 Startup/Sme Evaluation Quadrant

14.7.1 Progressive Company

14.7.2 Responsive Company

14.7.3 Starting Block

14.7.4 Dynamic Company

14.7.4.1 Competitive Benchmarking

14.8 Competitive Scenario

15 Company Profiles

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Key Players

15.2.1 Infineon Technologies

15.2.2 Texas Instruments Incorporated

15.2.3 Stmicroelectronics

15.2.4 Onsemi

15.2.5 Renesas Electronics Corporation

15.2.6 Bae Systems plc

15.2.7 Analog Devices, Inc.

15.2.8 Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

15.2.9 Nxp Semiconductors

15.2.10 Crane Co.

15.2.11 Heico Corporation

15.2.12 Microchip Technology Inc.

15.2.13 Cobham Limited

15.2.14 Airbus

15.2.15 Ruag Group

15.3 Other Players

15.3.1 Epc Space LLC

15.3.2 Alphacore Inc.

15.3.3 Gomspace: Company Overview

15.3.4 Gan Systems Inc.

15.3.5 Api Technologies

15.3.6 Wolfspeed Inc.

15.3.7 Tt Electronics

15.3.8 Terma Group

15.3.9 Vicor Corporation

15.3.10 Solid State Devices, Inc.

16 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vbdjhv

Attachment

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900