Satoshi Uzumaki Releases Bored Boneheads NFT Series on OpenSea

Tokyo, Japan, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bored Boneheads is a collection of 3D animated avatars or PFP (Profile Pictures) featuring skull designs. The series has a limited number of digital artworks, a scarcity that should increase the NFT's value and demand. A part of the proceeds from their sales will support an international organization helping children in crisis.
Satoshi Uzumaki believes that NFT projects should aim to be more than "materialistic" possessions. The substantial funds circulating in the Metaverse could help alleviate some of the problems in the real world. The artist said:
"If everyone commits small acts of kindness and the recipient of the kind acts pays it forward, it would have an exponential effect on humanity. If this happens, Bored Boneheads NFT would have achieved its roadmap objective, to heal the world through kindness. Bored Boneheads owners itself would become a unique community in both the metaverse and in the real world."
About Bored Boneheads
The exact identity of Satoshi Uzumaki is unknown, with many sources referring to the NFT creator as a "mysterious Asian artist." Nevertheless, OpenSea, the most prominent NFT marketplace in the industry, validates Uzumaki's credentials by hosting their collection.
The Bored Boneheads collection is currently available on OpenSea at a floor price of 1.1 ETH.
For more information about Satoshi Uzumaki, please follow these links: Twitter| OpenSea|
satoshi_uzumaki (at) hotmail.com
