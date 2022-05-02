The Worldwide Ammonia Industry is Expected to Reach $78 Billion by 2026

Dublin, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ammonia Market (by Application & Region): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global ammonia market is expected to record a value of US$78.60 billion in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.59%, for the time period of 2022-2026.
The factors such as growing demand for nitrogen, growing potentials of green ammonia as marine fuel, increasing demand for urea, increasing use of margarine, expansion of explosive industry and increasing demand for semiconductor would drive the growth of the market. However, the market growth would be challenged by higher initial capital requirements for green ammonia plant infrastructure and health effects of ammonia exposure. A few notable trends may include increasing manufacturing of pharmaceuticals, growing production of low-carbon hydrogen, upsurge in ammonia capacity and rising need for eco-friendly refrigerants.
The global ammonia market is highly competitive in nature and is currently witnessing constant price fluctuations. The industry is marked by the presence of global market players that are investing in the research & development activities for innovating new and developed processes. Owing to this, the adoption of ammonia is highly encouraged across various industries, which is accelerating the growth of the global ammonia market.
Scope of the report
- The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global ammonia market
- The major regional markets (Asia Pacific, North America and Europe ROW), along with the country coverage of the U.S. have been analyzed.
- The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.
- The company profiles of leading players (BASF SE Nutrien, Yara International, Orica, CF Industries and OCI) are also presented in detail.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Market Overview
2. COVID-19 Impact
2.1 Negative Impact on Agrochemical Industry
2.2 Decline in Petroleum Production
2.3 Downfall in the Copper Mine Production
2.4 Halt in the Textile Industry
3. Global Market
3.1 Global Ammonia Market by Value
3.2 Global Ammonia Market Forecast by Value
3.3 Global Ammonia Market Value by Application
3.3.1 Global Fertilizer Ammonia Market by Value
3.3.2 Global Fertilizer Ammonia Market Forecast by Value
3.3.3 Global Refrigerant Ammonia Market by Value
3.3.4 Global Refrigerant Ammonia Market Forecast by Value
3.3.5 Global Pharmaceutical Ammonia Market by Value
3.3.6 Global Pharmaceutical Ammonia Market Forecast by Value
3.3.7 Global Textile Ammonia Market by Value
3.3.8 Global Textile Ammonia Market Forecast by Value
3.4 Global Ammonia Market by Regions
3.5 Global Ammonia Market by Volume
3.6 Global Ammonia Market Forecast by Volume
4. Regional Market
4.1 Asia Pacific
4.1.1 Asia Pacific Ammonia Market by Value
4.1.2 Asia Pacific Ammonia Market Forecast by Value
4.2 North America
4.2.1 North America Ammonia Market by Value
4.2.2 North America Ammonia Market Forecast by Value
4.2.3 North America Ammonia Market Value by Regions
4.2.4 The U.S. Ammonia Market by Value
4.2.5 The U.S. Ammonia Market Forecast by Value
4.2.6 The U.S. Ammonia Market Value by Product Type
4.2.7 The U.S. Liquid Ammonia Market by Value
4.2.8 The U.S. Liquid Ammonia Market Forecast by Value
4.2.9 The U.S. Gas Ammonia Market by Value
4.2.10 The U.S. Gas Ammonia Market Forecast by Value
4.2.11 The U.S. Power Ammonia Market by Value
4.2.12 The U.S. Power Ammonia Market Forecast by Value
4.2.13 The U.S. Ammonia Production Volume
4.2.14 The U.S. Ammonia Consumption Volume
4.2.15 The U.S. Ammonia Export Volume
4.2.16 The U.S. Ammonia Import Volume
4.2.17 The U.S. Ammonia Import Volume by Region
4.3 Europe
4.3.1 Europe Ammonia Market by Value
4.3.2 Europe Ammonia Market Forecast by Value
4.4 ROW
4.4.1 ROW Ammonia Market by Value
4.4.2 ROW Ammonia Market Forecast by Value
5. Market Dynamics
5.1 Growth Drivers
5.1.1 Growing Demand for Nitrogen
5.1.2 Growing Potentials of Green Ammonia as Marine Fuel
5.1.3 Increasing Demand for Urea
5.1.4 Increasing Use of Margarine
5.1.5 Expansion of Explosives Industry
5.1.6 Increase in Demand for Semiconductor
5.2 Key Trends & Developments
5.2.1 Increasing Manufacturing of Pharmaceuticals
5.2.2 Growing Production of Low-Carbon Hydrogen
5.2.3 Upsurge in Ammonia Capacity
5.2.4 Rising Need for Eco-friendly Refrigerants
5.3 Challenges
5.3.1 Higher Initial Capital Requirements for Green Ammonia Plant Infrastructure
5.3.2 Health Effects of Ammonia Exposure
6. Company Profiles
6.1 BASF SE
6.1.1 Business Overview
6.2 Nutrien
6.2.1 Business Overview
6.3 Yara International
6.3.1 Business Overview
6.4 Orica
6.4.1 Business Overview
6.5 CF Industries
6.5.1 Business Overview
6.6 OCI
6.6.1 Business Overview
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yevfb1
Attachment
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.