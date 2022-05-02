Worldwide Non-Auxiliary NFC Products Industry to 2027 - Featuring Broadcom, NXP Semiconductors and Qualcomm Technologies Among Others

Dublin, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Non-Auxiliary NFC Products Market 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global non-auxiliary NFC products market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period. The growing demand for medical wearable is a key factor driving the growth of the non-auxiliary NFC products market.

An NFC chip is developed from radio frequency identification (RFID) technology, works as one component of a wireless link. When activated by another chip, tiny quantities of data may be transmitted between the two devices when they are kept a few centimeters away. It doesn't require a pairing code to connect, and it's considerably more power-efficient than other wireless communication types as it uses chips that run on extremely low power.



The global non-auxiliary NFC products market is segmented based on type and application. Based on type, the market is segmented into NFC ICS & Antennas, NFC Tags, and NFC Readers. Based on application, the non-auxiliary NFC products market is segmented into retail, transportation, automotive, residential & commercial, medical & healthcare, consumer electronics, banking & finance, and others.



Geographically, the global non-auxiliary NFC products market covers the analysis of four major regions including North America (the US and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and the Rest of the World. Some of the companies operating in the global non-auxiliary NFC products market include Broadcom Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, Qualcomm Technologies, Texas Instruments., and ST Microelectronics



Market Segmentation

Global Non-Auxiliary NFC Products Market Research and Analysis by Type

Global Non-Auxiliary NFC Products Market Research and Analysis by Application

The Report Covers

Comprehensive research methodology of the global non-auxiliary NFC products market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global non-auxiliary NFC products market.

Insights about market determinants that are stimulating the global non-auxiliary NFC products market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with the regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary

2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion



3. Market Determinants

3.1. Motivators

3.2. Restraints

3.3. Opportunities



4. Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Non-Auxiliary NFC Products Market By Type

4.1.1. NFC ICS & Antennas

4.1.2. NFC Tags

4.1.3. NFC Readers

4.2. Global Non-Auxiliary NFC Products Market by Application

4.2.1. Retail

4.2.2. Transportation

4.2.3. Automotive

4.2.4. Residential & Commercial

4.2.5. Medical & Healthcare

4.2.6. Consumer Electronics

4.2.7. Banking & Finance

4.2.8. Others



5. Regional Analysis

5.1. North America

5.1.1. United States

5.1.2. Canada

5.2. Europe

5.2.1. UK

5.2.2. Germany

5.2.3. Italy

5.2.4. Spain

5.2.5. France

5.2.6. Rest of Europe

5.3. Asia-Pacific

5.3.1. China

5.3.2. India

5.3.3. Japan

5.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4. Rest of the World



6. Company Profiles

6.1. NXP Semiconductors

6.2. Broadcom

6.3. Qualcomm Inc.

6.4. Texas Instruments, Inc.

6.5. STMicroelectronics

6.6. Thales Group

6.7. Infineon Technologies

6.8. Sony

6.9. ams

6.10. Flomio

