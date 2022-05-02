MariMed Announces Participation In Upcoming Conferences and Events

NORWOOD, Mass., May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MariMed, Inc. MRMD ("MariMed" or the "Company"), a leading multi-state cannabis operator focused on improving lives every day, today announced its participation in the following upcoming conferences:
- Canaccord Genuity Virtual Cannabis Conference: Senior Management will host one-on-one investor meetings on May 11th at Canaccord's Virtual Cannabis Conference.
- Wolfe Research Virtual Consumer Conference: Senior management will participate in a fireside chat moderated by Wolfe Research Cannabis Analyst, Spencer Hanus on May 13th. Company management will also host one-on-one investor meetings.
- Jefferies Cannabis Summit: Senior management will participate in a fireside chat with the Jefferies Cannabis Analyst, Owen Bennett, in New York, NY, on June 2nd Company management will also host one-on-one investor meetings.
- PRSA (Public Relations Society of America) Silver Anvils: MariMed's "World's Largest Pot Brownie" PR campaign is a finalist for this top award in the communications industry, to be awarded on May 19th. It represents the first time a cannabis company has made the short list for the honor.
ABOUT MARIMED
MariMed Inc., a multi-state cannabis operator, is dedicated to improving lives every day through its high-quality products, its actions, and its values. The Company develops, owns, and manages seed to sale state-licensed cannabis facilities, which are models of excellence in horticultural principles, cannabis cultivation, cannabis-infused products, and dispensary operations. MariMed has an experienced management team that has produced consistent growth and success for the Company and its managed business units. Proprietary formulations created by the Company's technicians are embedded in its top-selling and award-winning products and brands, including Betty's Eddies, Nature's Heritage, Bubby's Baked, K Fusion, Kalm Fusion, and Vibations: High + Energy. For additional information, visit www.marimedinc.com.
For More Information, Contact:
Investor Relations:
Steve West, Vice President, Investor Relations
Email: ir@marimedinc.com
Media Contact:
Howard Schacter, Chief Communications Officer
Email: h.schacter@marimedinc.com
