Decibel Therapeutics to Present at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 25th Annual Meeting

BOSTON, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decibel Therapeutics DBTX, a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to discovering and developing transformative treatments to restore and improve hearing and balance, announced today that it will present at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 25th Annual Meeting, being held virtually and in Washington D.C. May 15-19, 2022.
The Company will present on its lead investigational gene therapy, DB-OTO, being developed to restore hearing to individuals with a mutation in the otoferlin gene. Decibel will also present two posters featuring its AAV.104 program, a gene therapy designed to restore hearing to individuals with a mutation in the stereocilin gene, and its AAV.103 program, a gene therapy designed to restore hearing to individuals with a GJB2 deficiency, the most common cause of congenital hearing loss.
Details for the oral presentation are as follows:
Development of an AAV-Based Gene Therapy for Children with Congenital Hearing Loss Due to Otoferlin Deficiency (DB-OTO)
Oral Abstract Session: Pharmacology/Toxicology Studies or Assay Development II
Presenter: Orion Keifer Jr, M.D., Ph.D., Senior Medical Director, Decibel Therapeutics
Date & Time: Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 10:45 am ET
Details for the poster presentations are as follows:
M-185 | Dual Vector Mediated Gene Therapy for Restoration of STRC-Related Hearing Loss
Poster Session: Ophthalmic and Auditory Diseases
Date & Time: Monday, May 16, 2022 at 5:30 pm ET
M-183 | Identification of GJB2's Upstream Regulatory Elements Facilitates Design of Safe, Precision AAVs and Recovery of Hearing in a GJB2-Deficient Mouse Model
Poster Session: Ophthalmic and Auditory Diseases
Date & Time: Monday, May 16, 2022 at 5:30 pm ET
About Decibel Therapeutics
Decibel Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to discovering and developing transformative treatments to restore and improve hearing and balance, one of the largest areas of unmet need in medicine. Decibel has built a proprietary platform that integrates single-cell genomics and bioinformatic analyses, precision gene therapy technologies and expertise in inner ear biology. Decibel is leveraging its platform to advance gene therapies designed to selectively replace genes for the treatment of congenital, monogenic hearing loss and to regenerate inner ear hair cells for the treatment of acquired hearing and balance disorders. Decibel's pipeline, including its lead gene therapy product candidate, DB-OTO, to treat congenital, monogenic hearing loss, is designed to deliver on our vision of creating a world of connection for people with hearing and balance disorders. For more information about Decibel Therapeutics, please visit www.decibeltx.com or follow us on Twitter.
Investor Contact:
Julie Seidel
Stern IR, Inc.
212-362-1200
Julie.seidel@sternir.com
Media Contact:
Chris Railey
Ten Bridge Communications
617-834-0936
chris@tenbridgecommunications.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.