Atsena Therapeutics Announces Presentations at ARVO 2022 Annual Meeting and ASGCT 25th Annual Meeting

DURHAM, N.C., May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atsena Therapeutics, a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on bringing the life-changing power of genetic medicine to reverse or prevent blindness, today announced that research on two of its next-generation adeno-associated virus (AAV) technologies will be presented at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) 2022 Annual Meeting, which is being held May 1-4 in Denver, and the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 25th Annual Meeting, which is being held May 16-19 in Washington, D.C.
"The AAV technologies that power our pipeline are tailored to overcome the limitations of current gene therapies and address significant unmet needs in inherited retinal diseases," said Patrick Ritschel, MBA, Chief Executive Officer of Atsena. "We look forward to sharing research with the ophthalmology and gene therapy communities on AAV.SPR, one of our novel spreading capsids that is being leveraged in IND-enabling studies of ATSN-201 for X-linked retinoschisis (XLRS), as well as our dual vector technology that is being utilized in our ATSN-301 preclinical program for MYO7A-associated Usher syndrome."
Details of the presentations are as follows:
ARVO 2022 Annual Meeting
Title: Laterally Spreading AAV.SPR-hRS1 Vector for Treatment of XLRS
Abstract Number: A0341
Poster Number: 2825
Session: Developing Molecular Therapies for Inherited Ocular Disease
Date / Time: Tuesday, May 3, 1:00-3:00 p.m. MDT
Location: Poster Hall
Presenter: Linda B. Couto, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, Atsena Therapeutics
ASGCT 25th Annual Meeting
Title: Laterally Spreading AAV.SPR-hRS1 Vector for Treatment of XLRS
Abstract Number: 296
Poster Number: M-177
Session: Ophthalmic and Auditory Diseases
Date / Time: Monday, May 16, 5:30-6:30 p.m. EDT
Location: Hall D
Presenter: Sanford L. Boye, Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Atsena Therapeutics
Title: Characterization of Optimized Dual AAV-MYO7A Vectors for the Treatment of Usher Syndrome (USH1B) in Myo7a-/- Mice and NHP
Abstract Number: 1207
Session: New Technologies for AAV Gene Therapy (oral presentation)
Date / Time: Thursday, May 19, 11:30 a.m. EDT
Location: Ballroom C
Presenter: Kaitlyn Calabro, PhD, University of Florida
Details of a workshop in which Atsena is participating at the ASGCT 25th Annual Meeting are as follows:
Title: Designing Preclinical Programs to Assess Efficacy and Safety for Novel Viral Vectors
Session: Viral Vector Development Workshop
Date / Time: Sunday, May 15, 9:00-9:20 a.m. EDT
Location: Room 202
Presenter: Eva Andres-Mateos, Senior Director Translational Research, Atsena Therapeutics
About Atsena Therapeutics
Atsena Therapeutics is a clinical-stage gene therapy company developing novel treatments for inherited forms of blindness. The company's ongoing Phase I/II clinical trial is evaluating a potential therapy for LCA1, one of the most common causes of blindness in children. Its additional pipeline of leading preclinical assets is powered by an adeno-associated virus (AAV) technology platform tailored to overcome significant hurdles presented by inherited retinal disease, and its unique approach is guided by the specific needs of each patient condition to optimize treatment. Founded by ocular gene therapy pioneers Dr. Shannon Boye and Sanford Boye of the University of Florida, Atsena is based in North Carolina's Research Triangle, an environment rich in gene therapy expertise. For more information, please visit atsenatx.com.
Media Contact:
Tony Plohoros
6 Degrees
(908) 591-2839
tplohoros@6degreespr.com
Business Contact:
info@atsenatx.com
