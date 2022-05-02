Akero Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Healthcare Conferences in May

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akero Therapeutics, Inc. AKRO, a clinical-stage company developing transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases marked by high unmet medical need, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences this month:
- BofA Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference: Fireside chat on Wednesday, May 11 at 8:40 a.m. PT. in Las Vegas, Nevada.
- H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference: Fireside chat available for on-demand viewing on Tuesday, May 24 at 7:00 a.m. ET.
Webcasts of each Company presentation will be available through the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.akerotx.com. Following the webcasts, archived replays will be available on the Company's website.
About Akero Therapeutics
Akero Therapeutics is a clinical-stage company developing transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases marked by high unmet medical need, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Akero's lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is a differentiated Fc-FGF21 fusion protein that has been engineered to mimic the balanced biological activity profile of native FGF21, an endogenous hormone that alleviates cellular stress and regulates metabolism throughout the body. EFX is designed to offer convenient once-weekly subcutaneous dosing. The consistency and magnitude of observed effects position EFX to be a potentially best-in-class medicine, if approved, for treatment of NASH. EFX is currently being evaluated in two Phase 2b clinical trials: the HARMONY study in patients with pre-cirrhotic NASH (F2/F3 fibrosis), and the SYMMETRY study in patients with cirrhotic NASH (F4 fibrosis, compensated). Akero is headquartered in South San Francisco. Visit us at www.akerotx.com for more information.
Investor Contact:
Christina Tartaglia
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
212.362.1200
christina.tartaglia@sternir.com
Media Contact:
650.487.6488
media@akerotx.com
