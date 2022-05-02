Global Push to Talk Market to 2026 - Featuring AT&T, Ericsson and Kyocera Among Others

Dublin, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Push to Talk Market (2021-2026) by Component, Organization Size, Network Type, Vertical, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Push to Talk Market is estimated to be USD 30.75 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 47.75 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.2%.
Market Dynamics
Key factors such as the growth in rugged smartphones and handheld devices and the need to ensure seamless communication for prolonged periods have fueled the demand for Global Push to Talk Market. Further, the rising demand for Push to Talk over Cellular (POC) solutions owing to increasing need and concern for driver safety and transition towards digital LMR systems is strengthening the market's growth. However, the presence of latency and gaps in communication is hindering the market growth.
Increasing efforts to standardize infrastructure platforms and product launches supporting Android and iOS devices is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market.
Market Segmentation
The Global Push to Talk Market is segmented further based on Component, Organization Size, Network Type, Vertical, and Geography.
- By Component, the market is classified as Hardware, Solutions, and Services.
- By Organization Size, the market is classified as Large Enterprises and Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises.
- By Network Type, the market is classified as Land Mobile Radio and Cellular.
- By Vertical, the market is classified as Public Safety, Government & Defense, and Commercial.
- By Geography, America is projected to lead the market.
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are AT&T, Verizon Wireless, RugGear, Iridium, Ericsson, Motorola Solutions, Qualcomm , Sprint, Telstra etc.
Countries Studied
- America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)
- Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)
- Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)
- Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Why buy this report?
- The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Push to Talk Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
- The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.
- The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.
- The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Influencers
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Proliferation of Smartphones and Handheld Devices
4.1.2 Seamless Communication between Devices for Prolonged Time-Period
4.1.3 Increasing Transition towards Digital LMR systems
4.1.4 Growing Need for Driver Safety
4.1.5 Growing Demand for Push to Talk Over Cellular (POC)
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Presence of Latency and Gaps in Communication
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Rising Adoption of Cloud Based Push to Talk Over Cellular (PoC) Solutions
4.3.2 Advancements in 5G and LTE infrastructure
4.3.3 Standardization of Infrastructure Platforms
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 LMR and PTT Interoperability Issues
4.4.2 High On-Going Investments By the Public Sector to Deploy LMR system
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.2 Impact of COVID-19
5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Push to Talk Market, By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Hardware
6.3 Solutions
6.4 Services
6.4.1 Consulting
6.4.2 Implementation
6.4.3 Support and Maintenance
7 Global Push to Talk Market, By Organization Size
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Large Enterprises
7.3 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises
8 Global Push to Talk Market, By Network type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Land Mobile Radio
8.3 Cellular
9 Global Push to Talk Market, By Vertical
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Public Safety
9.3 Government and Defense
9.4 Commercial
9.4.1 Transportation and Logistics
9.4.2 Travel and Hospitality
9.4.3 Energy and Utilities
9.4.4 Construction
9.4.5 Manufacturing
9.4.6 Others
10 Global Push to Talk Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 America
10.2.1 Argentina
10.2.2 Brazil
10.2.3 Canada
10.2.4 Chile
10.2.5 Colombia
10.2.6 Mexico
10.2.7 Peru
10.2.8 United States
10.2.9 Rest of Americas
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Austria
10.3.2 Belgium
10.3.3 Denmark
10.3.4 Finland
10.3.5 France
10.3.6 Germany
10.3.7 Italy
10.3.8 Netherlands
10.3.9 Norway
10.3.10 Poland
10.3.11 Russia
10.3.12 Spain
10.3.13 Sweden
10.3.14 Switzerland
10.3.15 United Kingdom
10.3.16 Rest of Europe
10.4 Middle East and Africa
10.4.1 Egypt
10.4.2 Israel
10.4.3 Qatar
10.4.4 Saudi Arabia
10.4.5 South Africa
10.4.6 United Arab Emirates
10.4.7 Rest of MEA
10.5 Asia-Pacific
10.5.1 Australia
10.5.2 Bangladesh
10.5.3 China
10.5.4 India
10.5.5 Indonesia
10.5.6 Japan
10.5.7 Malaysia
10.5.8 Philippines
10.5.9 Singapore
10.5.10 South Korea
10.5.11 Sri Lanka
10.5.12 Thailand
10.5.13 Taiwan
10.5.14 Rest of Asia-Pacific
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Competitive Quadrant
11.2 Market Share Analysis
11.3 Strategic Initiatives
11.3.1 M&A and Investments
11.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
11.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements
12 Company Profiles
12.1 AT&T
12.2 Azetti Networks AG
12.3 Bell Canada (Equinix)
12.4 Ericsson
12.5 Iridium Communications
12.6 Kyocera Corporation
12.7 Mobile Tornado (TMT Group PLC)
12.8 Motorola Solutions
12.9 Qualcomm
12.10 RugGear
12.11 Simoco Wireless Solutions
12.12 Sonim Technologies
12.13 Sprint (T-Mobile)
12.14 Sprint Corporation
12.15 Tait Communications
12.16 Telstra
12.17 Verizon Communications, Inc.
12.18 Verizon Wireless
12.19 Zebra Technologies
12.20 Zello
13 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r7qsi4
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
