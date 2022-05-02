Global Push to Talk Market to 2026 - Featuring AT&T, Ericsson and Kyocera Among Others

Dublin, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Push to Talk Market (2021-2026) by Component, Organization Size, Network Type, Vertical, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Push to Talk Market is estimated to be USD 30.75 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 47.75 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.2%.



Market Dynamics

Key factors such as the growth in rugged smartphones and handheld devices and the need to ensure seamless communication for prolonged periods have fueled the demand for Global Push to Talk Market. Further, the rising demand for Push to Talk over Cellular (POC) solutions owing to increasing need and concern for driver safety and transition towards digital LMR systems is strengthening the market's growth. However, the presence of latency and gaps in communication is hindering the market growth.



Increasing efforts to standardize infrastructure platforms and product launches supporting Android and iOS devices is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market.



Market Segmentation

The Global Push to Talk Market is segmented further based on Component, Organization Size, Network Type, Vertical, and Geography.

By Component, the market is classified as Hardware, Solutions, and Services.

By Organization Size, the market is classified as Large Enterprises and Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises.

By Network Type, the market is classified as Land Mobile Radio and Cellular.

By Vertical, the market is classified as Public Safety, Government & Defense, and Commercial.

By Geography, America is projected to lead the market.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are AT&T, Verizon Wireless, RugGear, Iridium, Ericsson, Motorola Solutions, Qualcomm , Sprint, Telstra etc.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Proliferation of Smartphones and Handheld Devices

4.1.2 Seamless Communication between Devices for Prolonged Time-Period

4.1.3 Increasing Transition towards Digital LMR systems

4.1.4 Growing Need for Driver Safety

4.1.5 Growing Demand for Push to Talk Over Cellular (POC)

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Presence of Latency and Gaps in Communication

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Rising Adoption of Cloud Based Push to Talk Over Cellular (PoC) Solutions

4.3.2 Advancements in 5G and LTE infrastructure

4.3.3 Standardization of Infrastructure Platforms

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 LMR and PTT Interoperability Issues

4.4.2 High On-Going Investments By the Public Sector to Deploy LMR system



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Push to Talk Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hardware

6.3 Solutions

6.4 Services

6.4.1 Consulting

6.4.2 Implementation

6.4.3 Support and Maintenance



7 Global Push to Talk Market, By Organization Size

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Large Enterprises

7.3 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises



8 Global Push to Talk Market, By Network type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Land Mobile Radio

8.3 Cellular



9 Global Push to Talk Market, By Vertical

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Public Safety

9.3 Government and Defense

9.4 Commercial

9.4.1 Transportation and Logistics

9.4.2 Travel and Hospitality

9.4.3 Energy and Utilities

9.4.4 Construction

9.4.5 Manufacturing

9.4.6 Others

10 Global Push to Talk Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 America

10.2.1 Argentina

10.2.2 Brazil

10.2.3 Canada

10.2.4 Chile

10.2.5 Colombia

10.2.6 Mexico

10.2.7 Peru

10.2.8 United States

10.2.9 Rest of Americas

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Austria

10.3.2 Belgium

10.3.3 Denmark

10.3.4 Finland

10.3.5 France

10.3.6 Germany

10.3.7 Italy

10.3.8 Netherlands

10.3.9 Norway

10.3.10 Poland

10.3.11 Russia

10.3.12 Spain

10.3.13 Sweden

10.3.14 Switzerland

10.3.15 United Kingdom

10.3.16 Rest of Europe

10.4 Middle East and Africa

10.4.1 Egypt

10.4.2 Israel

10.4.3 Qatar

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 South Africa

10.4.6 United Arab Emirates

10.4.7 Rest of MEA

10.5 Asia-Pacific

10.5.1 Australia

10.5.2 Bangladesh

10.5.3 China

10.5.4 India

10.5.5 Indonesia

10.5.6 Japan

10.5.7 Malaysia

10.5.8 Philippines

10.5.9 Singapore

10.5.10 South Korea

10.5.11 Sri Lanka

10.5.12 Thailand

10.5.13 Taiwan

10.5.14 Rest of Asia-Pacific



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Quadrant

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.3 Strategic Initiatives

11.3.1 M&A and Investments

11.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

11.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



12 Company Profiles

12.1 AT&T

12.2 Azetti Networks AG

12.3 Bell Canada (Equinix)

12.4 Ericsson

12.5 Iridium Communications

12.6 Kyocera Corporation

12.7 Mobile Tornado (TMT Group PLC)

12.8 Motorola Solutions

12.9 Qualcomm

12.10 RugGear

12.11 Simoco Wireless Solutions

12.12 Sonim Technologies

12.13 Sprint (T-Mobile)

12.14 Sprint Corporation

12.15 Tait Communications

12.16 Telstra

12.17 Verizon Communications, Inc.

12.18 Verizon Wireless

12.19 Zebra Technologies

12.20 Zello



13 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r7qsi4

