First Tellurium Engages Marketing Services Provider

Vancouver, BC, Canada, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Tellurium Corp. FTEL (the "Company" or "First Tellurium"), announces it has entered into an agreement for engagement of services (the "Agreement") by North Equities Corp. ("North Equities") to provide marketing services to assist with communications to the investment community. Services will include distribution of content on its proprietary channels and assistance with investor interactions.



Under the terms of the Agreement, North Equities will be engaged for an initial term of 7 months at a rate of $15,000 for the first 30 days, and $16,667 per month thereafter, plus applicable taxes. The Agreement may be terminated by either party within 30 days. Upon review following the initial 30-day period, the Company and North Equities will discuss continuance of the contract. Upon successful review, the Company will issue 430,000 stock options in accordance with CSE regulation.

About First Tellurium Corp.

First Tellurium's unique business model is to generate revenue and value through mineral discovery, project development, project generation and cooperative access to untapped mineral regions in Indigenous territory with sustainable exploration.

Our polymetallic (tellurium, gold, silver copper, tungsten) Deer Horn Project in British Columbia and Klondike tellurium-gold property in Colorado anchor a diversified search for metals, working in alliance with Indigenous peoples, NGOs, governments and leading metals buyers. This is the future of mineral exploration: generating revenue by exploring responsibly and leveraging diverse partnerships.

First Tellurium proudly adheres to and supports the principles and rights set out in the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and in particular the fundamental proposition of free, prior and informed consent.





