Bold Strategies, Inc., Receives New Growth Funding From Montage Capital

ROGERS, Ark., May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bold Strategies, Inc., ("BOLD") a leading end-to-end eCommerce strategy and services firm, today announced $2.3 million in new investment.

Founded in 2017, BOLD is one of the fastest-growing private companies in the USA - #259 on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list and #24 on the Vet100 list of veteran-owned and operated companies. The company helps Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) brands by providing the strategy and capabilities needed to sell on their own direct-to-consumer (DTC) websites and on major marketplaces, including Instacart, GoPuff, Amazon, and Walmart.com.

The company was founded by Allan Peretz, the former leader of Procter & Gamble's Global DTC team, on the insight that success in eCommerce was unnecessarily complex. "To get things done as an eCommerce leader," said Peretz, "I had to work with 7 different service providers - web developers, social media teams, analysts, fulfillment providers, and more. Getting them all to work together well was extremely frustrating. As I spoke to my peers in CPG, I learned that I wasn't alone."

BOLD was the first in the USA to bring together one comprehensive solution that offered everything needed to succeed under one roof. "Our mission is to simplify multi-channel eCommerce so that CPG brands can focus on delighting their shoppers with great innovation," said Peretz, "We do this with one offering that seamlessly combines the best talent, our proven playbook, and proprietary software."

Eric Gonzales, Managing Director at Montage, said "We look for capital-efficient companies with a unique product and great leadership. BOLD checked all the boxes: Allan has brought together an impressive team that's set the company up for continued success and growth."

"We spoke with many potential investors," said Peretz, "and the team at Montage was the obvious choice. They offered a founder-friendly alternative, extensive expertise, and partnership opportunities with their other portfolio companies. I'm so excited about the chance to create value with this team!"

New funds will be used to make strategic talent investments, for marketing, and to enable continued development of the company's proprietary FOCUS eCommerce dashboard.

About Montage Capital

Montage Capital is a leading provider of minimally dilutive growth capital to capital-efficient companies across the US. Montage's debt-oriented funding solutions allow founders, management teams and early investors to maintain control and ownership of their companies, while obtaining the capital and advice they need for growth. Since its founding in 2005, Montage has helped over 150 companies with their growth capital needs. For more information, visit montagecapital.com.

About Bold Strategies, Inc.

BOLD makes multi-channel eCommerce simple for CPGs. We are "Your Complete eCommerce Acceleration Team" led by proven experts. Our team of award-winning Fortune 50 marketing and eCommerce leaders has decades of experience growing brands such as Samsung, Gillette, Nestle, Campbell's, and many others. For more information, visit boldstrategies.com or call 1-877-GROWTH4.

For Media Inquiries, Contact:

Darcy Ramler

479-278-4781 / darcy.ramler@boldstrategies.com

