Bold Strategies, Inc., Receives New Growth Funding From Montage Capital

ROGERS, Ark., May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bold Strategies, Inc., ("BOLD") a leading end-to-end eCommerce strategy and services firm, today announced $2.3 million in new investment.
Founded in 2017, BOLD is one of the fastest-growing private companies in the USA - #259 on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list and #24 on the Vet100 list of veteran-owned and operated companies. The company helps Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) brands by providing the strategy and capabilities needed to sell on their own direct-to-consumer (DTC) websites and on major marketplaces, including Instacart, GoPuff, Amazon, and Walmart.com.
The company was founded by Allan Peretz, the former leader of Procter & Gamble's Global DTC team, on the insight that success in eCommerce was unnecessarily complex. "To get things done as an eCommerce leader," said Peretz, "I had to work with 7 different service providers - web developers, social media teams, analysts, fulfillment providers, and more. Getting them all to work together well was extremely frustrating. As I spoke to my peers in CPG, I learned that I wasn't alone."
BOLD was the first in the USA to bring together one comprehensive solution that offered everything needed to succeed under one roof. "Our mission is to simplify multi-channel eCommerce so that CPG brands can focus on delighting their shoppers with great innovation," said Peretz, "We do this with one offering that seamlessly combines the best talent, our proven playbook, and proprietary software."
Eric Gonzales, Managing Director at Montage, said "We look for capital-efficient companies with a unique product and great leadership. BOLD checked all the boxes: Allan has brought together an impressive team that's set the company up for continued success and growth."
"We spoke with many potential investors," said Peretz, "and the team at Montage was the obvious choice. They offered a founder-friendly alternative, extensive expertise, and partnership opportunities with their other portfolio companies. I'm so excited about the chance to create value with this team!"
New funds will be used to make strategic talent investments, for marketing, and to enable continued development of the company's proprietary FOCUS eCommerce dashboard.
About Montage Capital
Montage Capital is a leading provider of minimally dilutive growth capital to capital-efficient companies across the US. Montage's debt-oriented funding solutions allow founders, management teams and early investors to maintain control and ownership of their companies, while obtaining the capital and advice they need for growth. Since its founding in 2005, Montage has helped over 150 companies with their growth capital needs. For more information, visit montagecapital.com.
About Bold Strategies, Inc.
BOLD makes multi-channel eCommerce simple for CPGs. We are "Your Complete eCommerce Acceleration Team" led by proven experts. Our team of award-winning Fortune 50 marketing and eCommerce leaders has decades of experience growing brands such as Samsung, Gillette, Nestle, Campbell's, and many others. For more information, visit boldstrategies.com or call 1-877-GROWTH4.
For Media Inquiries, Contact:
Darcy Ramler
479-278-4781 / darcy.ramler@boldstrategies.com
Related Images
Image 1: Bold and Montage Capital
This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.
Attachment
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.