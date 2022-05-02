Costamare Inc. Sets the Date for Its First Quarter 2022 Results Release, Conference Call and Webcast

Earnings Release: Thursday, May 5, 2022, Before Market Opens

Conference Call and Webcast: Thursday, May 5, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. ET

MONACO, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costamare Inc. CMRE, announced today that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 before the market opens in New York on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

Conference Call Details:

On Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET, Costamare's management team will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results.

Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following numbers: 1-844-887-9405 (from the US), 0808-238-9064 (from the UK) or +1-412-317-9258 (from outside the US). Please quote "Costamare".

A replay of the conference call will be available until May 12, 2022. The United States replay number is +1-877-344-7529; the standard international replay number is +1-412-317-0088; and the access code required for the replay is: 4315854.

Live Webcast:

There will also be a simultaneous live webcast over the Internet, through the Costamare Inc. website (www.costamare.com). Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

About Costamare Inc.

Costamare Inc. is one of the world's leading owners and providers of containerships for charter. The Company has 48 years of history in the international shipping industry and a fleet of 76 containerships in the water, with a total capacity of approximately 557,000 TEU (including five vessels that we have agreed to sell) and 46 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,493,500 DWT (including one secondhand vessel that we have agreed to acquire). We also have six newbuild containerships under contract of a total capacity of approximately 85,000 TEU, which are scheduled to be delivered to us in 2024. Four of our containerships have been acquired pursuant to the Framework Deed with York by vessel-owning joint venture entities in which we hold a minority equity interest. The Company's common stock, Series B Preferred Stock, Series C Preferred Stock, Series D Preferred Stock and Series E Preferred Stock trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols "CMRE", "CMRE PR B", "CMRE PR C", "CMRE PR D" and "CMRE PR E", respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements". In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "believe", "intend", "anticipate", "estimate", "project", "forecast", "plan", "potential", "may", "should", "could" and "expect" and similar expressions. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future results, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. It is possible that actual results may differ, possibly materially, from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could affect future results, see the discussion in the Company's 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F (File No. 001-34934) under the caption "Risk Factors".

Company Contacts:

Gregory Zikos - Chief Financial Officer

Konstantinos Tsakalidis - Business Development, Investor Relations

Costamare Inc., Monaco

Tel: (+377) 93 25 09 40

Email: ir@costamare.com