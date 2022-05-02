Global NPK Fertilizers Market Report to 2026 - Featuring ICL, Coromandel and Gresik Among Others

Dublin, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global NPK Fertilizers Market (2021-2026) by Type, Wafer Size Type, End-User Type, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global NPK Fertilizers Market is estimated to be USD 4.65 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 5.97 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.12%.
Market Dynamics
Factors driving the market are increasing demand for high-efficient fertilizers, Improving product yield, and boosting food quality. The adoption of farming in many countries has resulted in crop enhancement which led to the adoption of agriculture. The government supports farmers through subsidies that help farmers purchase instruments used for spraying fertilizer. Opportunities for this market are growing Awareness about this quality fertilizer flourish market.
The agricultural and farming techniques development and the increase in demand for high-quality food grains are predicted to propel the NPK fertilizer market. Restraining the market is Skepticism, and Inadequate knowledge about the benefits and usage of fertilizer is the significant constraint of the market - unaffordable product cost. Challenges farmers are at losses due to supply chain disruptions, leading to ultimately transporting raw material and scarcity of vehicles due to Stringent lockdown rules. The government's strict rules and regulations regarding the production of fertilizers are hampering the growth of NPK fertilizer.
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are Borealis AG, AkzoNobel, Yara International ASA, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A., Agrium Inc., The Mosaic Company, Israel Chemicals Ltd., EuroChem, PotashCorp, K+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT, Alltech, PhosAgro, etc.
Countries Studied
- America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)
- Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)
- Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)
- Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Why buy this report?
- The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global NPK Fertilizers Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
- The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.
- The report also contains the competitive analysis using a Competitive Quadrant, the analyst's proprietary competitive positioning tool.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Influencers
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Improves Product Yield and Food Quality
4.1.2 Increasing Adoption of Farming
4.1.3 Government Support Through Subsidies
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Inadequate Knowledge about the Benefits of Fertilizer
4.2.2 Unaffordable Product Cost
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Awareness about this Quality Fertilizer Boost Market
4.3.2 Development in the Agriculture Propel Market
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Stringent Lockdown Rules Put Development Standstill
4.4.2 Strict Rules and Regulation of Government
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.2 Impact of COVID-19
5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global NPK Fertilizers Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Phosphorous
6.3 Nitrogen
6.4 Potassium
6.5 Others (secondary nutrients and micronutrients)
7 Global NPK Fertilizers Market, By Form Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Powder
7.3 Liquid
7.4 Others (Crystals, Prills, and Pellets)
8 Global NPK Fertilizers Market, By Livestock Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Ruminants
8.3 Swine
8.4 Poultry
8.5 Others (pets, equine, and aquatic animals)
9 Global NPK Fertilizers Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Dairy Product
9.3 Meat & Meat products
9.4 Bakery products
9.5 Beverages
10 Global NPK Fertilizers Market, By Geography
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Competitive Quadrant
11.2 Market Share Analysis
11.3 Strategic Initiatives
11.3.1 M&A and Investments
11.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
11.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Borealis AG
12.2 AkzoNobel
12.3 Yara International ASA
12.4 Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.
12.5 Agrium Inc.
12.6 The Mosaic Company
12.7 Israel Chemicals Ltd.
12.8 EuroChem
12.9 PotashCorp
12.10 K+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
12.11 Alltech
12.12 PhosAgro
12.13 Haifa Chemicals
12.14 Aditya Birla chemicals
12.15 SKW Stickstoffwerke Piesteritz
12.16 Acron
12.17 Rossosh
12.18 ZAT
12.19 ICL
12.20 Coromandel
12.21 Gresik
12.22 Phosagro
12.23 Roullier
12.24 Grupa Azoty
12.25 Grupo Villar Mir S.A.
12.26 Kingenta
12.27 Xinyangfeng
12.28 Stanley
12.29 Luxi Chem
12.30 Aboolo
12.31 SACF
12.32 Batian
12.33 Huachang Chem
12.34 Hongri Acron
12.35 Yihua
13 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xl4c2w
Attachment
