Medallion Financial Corp. to Report 2022 First Quarter Results on Monday, May 2, 2022

NEW YORK, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medallion Financial Corp. MFIN "Medallion Financial" or the "Company"))), a finance company that originates and services loans in various consumer and commercial industries, along with offering loan origination services to fintech strategic partners, announced today that it will report its 2022 first quarter results after the market closes on Monday, May 2, 2022.
CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST INFORMATION
A conference call to discuss the financial results will be held on Tuesday, May 3 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time. The dial-in number for the conference call is (877) 407-0789 (U.S.) or (201) 689-8562 (international). Please dial the number 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.
A link to the live webcast of the conference call will be available on Medallion Financial's website at http://www.medallion.com/investors.html
The replay will be available following the end of the call through Tuesday, May 10 by telephone at (844) 512-2921 (U.S.) or (412) 317-6671 (international), passcode 13729508. A webcast replay of the call will be available at http://www.medallion.com/investors.html until the next quarter's results are announced.
INDIVIDUAL MEETING INFORMATION
In an effort to increase relations with institutional investors, management has dedicated time to hosting individual meetings with portfolio managers and analysts after its earnings conference call. If you are interested in scheduling a meeting with management, please contact investorrelations@medallion.com or (212) 328-2176.
About Medallion Financial Corp.
Medallion Financial Corp. MFIN and its subsidiaries originate and service a growing portfolio of consumer loans and mezzanine loans in various industries. Key industries served include recreation (towable RVs and marine) and home improvement (replacement roofs, swimming pools, and windows). Medallion Financial Corp. is headquartered in New York City, NY, and its largest subsidiary, Medallion Bank, is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. For more information, please visit www.medallion.com.
Company Contact:
Investor Relations
212-328-2176
InvestorRelations@medallion.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.