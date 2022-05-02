Niu Technologies to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 23, 2022

BEIJING, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Niu Technologies ("NIU" or "the Company") NIU, the world's leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, today announced that it will report its financial results for the first quarter 2022 before the market opens on Monday, May 23, 2022.



The corporate presentation and financials spreadsheets will be posted on NIU's investor relations website at https://ir.niu.com/financial-information/quarterly-results.

The Company will host an earnings conference call on Monday, May 23, 2022 at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time) to discuss the financial and business results.

To join via phone, participants need to register in advance of the conference call using the link provided below. Upon registration, participants will receive dial-in numbers, an event passcode, and a unique registrant ID, which will be used to join the conference call.

Event: Niu Technologies First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call Registration Link: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/4909308 Conference ID: 4909308

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations website at https://ir.niu.com/news-and-events/webcasts-and-presentations.

A replay of the conference call can be accessed by phone two hours later at the following numbers until May 31, 2022.

United States +1-855-452-5696 International +61-281-990-299 Hong Kong 800-963-117 Mainland China 400-820-9703 Conference ID 4909308

About NIU

As the world's leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, NIU designs, manufactures and sells high-performance electric motorcycles, mopeds, bicycles and kick-scooters. NIU has a diversified product portfolio that caters to the various demands of our users and addresses different urban travel scenarios. NIU's product portfolio comprises its (i) four electric scooter and motorcycle series, NQi, MQi, UQi and Gova, (ii) one kick-scooter series, KQi, (iii) two high performance motorcycle series, RQi and TQi, (iv) one hybrid motorcycle series, YQi and (v) two e-bike series, NIU Aero and BQi. NIU has adopted an omnichannel retail model, integrating the offline and online channels, to offer the products and services. For more information, please visit www.niu.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Niu Technologies

E-mail: ir@niu.com