UC Davis Health and BioIntelliSense Form Strategic Collaboration to Advance Continuous Remote Care Models for In-Hospital to Home Monitoring

SACRAMENTO, Calif. and DENVER, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California-based UC Davis Health and Colorado-based BioIntelliSense, a continuous health monitoring and clinical intelligence company, today announced a strategic collaboration that advances remote patient monitoring (RPM) across care settings using the FDA-cleared BioIntelliSense wearable technology and algorithmic-based BioCloud™ data analytics.



The BioIntelliSense BioSticker™ and BioButton® medical grade wearable devices enable continuous multi-parameter monitoring of a comprehensive range of 20+ vital signs and physiologic biometrics for up to 30 days on a single use device. The award-winning wearable device portfolio and advanced analytics provide a comprehensive set of leading indicators for the early identification and detection of adverse trends to facilitate improved patient monitoring safety and efficacy from in-hospital to home. The recent introduction of the BioButton Rechargeable device is an evolutionary step forward in delivering a simplified and cost-effective continuous monitoring solution for in-patient and longitudinal care management of patients with chronic, complex conditions.

The UC Davis Health and BioIntelliSense Collaboration

At the center of this strategic collaboration is a committed virtual care strategy that includes the deployment of BioIntelliSense's data-driven clinical intelligence platform, to create a new standard of remote care, that reduces the cost and burden of traditional methods of vital sign collection.

"Remote care represents a safe and effective way for many people, especially in rural and low-income communities, to access necessary health care services in more convenient ways. As one of the nation's leaders in telehealth, we've seen how real-time technology connects expertise with need, closing large time-lapse gaps in health care delivery," said David Lubarsky, CEO of UC Davis Health. "Now, with continuous and simultaneous Internet connectivity enabling even more remote care, we can have hospital-level monitoring of multiple vital signs wherever patients are in-hospital, traveling, or at home. Patients will benefit from lower levels of human monitoring and shorter hospital stays. Providers will immediately be able to note any deviations from expected recovery or response to treatment, and communicate with the patient, family caregivers and other providers as soon as the continuous monitoring predicts a potential or real negative turn in health. This near real-time remote monitoring will lead to more timely interventions and better health outcomes, achieved in lower acuity settings that are more patient- and family-friendly, such as the patient's home."

As a leading academic medical center with a patient-centered focus on digital transformation, UC Davis Health is poised to rapidly advance remote care initiatives with BioIntelliSense that combine an effortless user experience with medical grade clinical accuracy. The introduction of BioIntelliSense's medical grade continuous data and smart alerting technology within the in-patient setting, beyond the Intensive Care Unit, provides clinicians a unique opportunity to gain a high-resolution view of a patient's health status. The passive collection of continuous multi-parameter data and sophisticated algorithms enables better recognition of hemodynamic stability that can lead to earlier hospital discharge, resulting in increased patient satisfaction and savings. The benefits of this continuous care model extend beyond the hospital to the home by providing a scalable platform for monitoring vital signs, symptoms, and physiologic biometrics for earlier detection of adverse trends without the cost and complexity of traditional RPM.

"We formed CoLab at UC Davis Health to support open innovation with industry, pharma and payers by co-designing, co-validating and co-transforming breakthrough technologies in digital health, devices and AI," said Ashish Atreja, CIO and Chief Digital Health Officer at UC Davis Health. "We are thrilled about partnership with BioIntelliSense that supports our strategic goal of delivering high acuity care at home that is grounded in equity so no patient gets left behind."

In the coming months, UC Davis Health and BioIntelliSense will bring together their brightest minds and best resources to co-validate continuous care models and iteratively learn how best to deliver an exceptional patient and clinical experience while prioritizing patient safety and efficacy at scale. And in the process, they'll expand access to BioIntelliSense's remote care solution to create a more equitable, accessible and affordable continuous monitoring experience across patient populations and care settings.

"We are proud to embark on this strategic collaboration with UC Davis Health to advance remote care for patients across the care continuum," said James Mault, MD, Founder and CEO of BioIntelliSense. "With cost effective, data-driven continuous care, we can bend the cost curve and extend the reach of advanced remote care technologies to improve how we treat and care for patients with complex conditions including oncology, orthopedics, cardiac, infectious disease and renal disease."

ABOUT UC DAVIS HEALTH

UC Davis Health is improving lives and transforming health care by providing excellent patient care, conducting groundbreaking research, fostering innovative, interprofessional education, and creating dynamic, productive partnerships. UC Davis Health harnesses the power of an entire university's nationally-ranked resources and research to tackle the most pressing health care issues facing the world today. As the northern California region's only academic health center, UC Davis Health is focused on discovering and sharing knowledge and providing the highest quality of care and serves as a hub of innovation that encompasses UC Davis Medical Center, UC Davis School of Medicine, The Betty Irene Moore School of Nursing at UC Davis, and UC Davis Medical Group.

ABOUT BIOINTELLISENSE

BioIntelliSense is ushering in a new era of continuous health monitoring and clinical intelligence for Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM). Its medical-grade Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) platform seamlessly captures multi-parameter vital signs, physiological biometrics and symptomatic events through an effortless patient experience. The FDA-cleared BioSticker™ and medical-grade BioButton® devices make remote monitoring and early detection simple. Through the platform's advanced analytics, clinicians have access to high-resolution patient trending and reporting to enable medical grade remote care from in-hospital to home.