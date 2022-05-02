REMINDER – MEDIA ADVISORY: Press Conference: Masks Needed to Protect Against COVID Variants: Health Experts Call on Public Health Officials to Take Action

TORONTO, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
What: Eminent health care and legal experts, alarmed at the removal of the vital public health care protection of wearing masks in indoor public spaces and the implications for continued spread of COVID-19, especially in schools, will hold a virtual press conference to issue an urgent warning about the ongoing risks and the legal obligations to protect the public.
When: Media conference by Zoom on Monday May 2 at 11 am.
https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0pce2oqTsvEtDc5Zzt3u7Za4NluYRuDxHS
Please register and the link will be sent to you.
Who:
Dr. Dick Zoutman, Emeritus Professor, Faculty of Health Sciences, School of Medicine, Queen's University.
Dr. Zoutman is an Infectious Diseases specialist. During the 2003 pandemic of SARS, Dr. Zoutman Chaired the Ontario SARS Scientific Advisory Committee responsible for advising the Ontario government on the management of the SARS pandemic. He was a member of the Expert Panel on SARS and Infectious Diseases Control in Ontario.
Dr. Zoutman is the former Chief of Staff for two large Ontario hospital networks, former founding Co-Chair of the Ontario Provincial Infectious Diseases Advisory Committee (PIDAC); and a past Physician-Director of the Board of the Infection Prevention and Control Canada (IPAC Canada).
Dr. David Fisman, Infectious Diseases specialist, Epidemiologist and Professor in the Dalla Lana School of Public Health at the University of Toronto.
Dr. Fisman is an expert in infectious diseases modeling and served on the Ontario COVID-19 Science Table.
Dr. Jacob Shelley, Associate Professor of Law at Western University.
Dr. Shelley is Director of the Health Ethics, Law & Policy (HELP) Lab at Western University, He has a doctorate in law (SJD) from the University of Toronto and is an expert in public health law and health law.
For more information: Natalie Mehra, Ontario Health Coalition executive director, (416) 230-6402.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.