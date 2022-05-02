Hopebridge Advances on Mission of Value-Based Care with Prestigious Recognition

Indianapolis, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Behavioral Health Centers of Excellence (BHCOE) Accreditation has recognized Hopebridge Autism Therapy Centers with a 2-Year Accreditation, awarding the organization with distinction as a behavioral health provider committed to the highest clinical quality and client care in Applied Behavior Analysis.

After a rigorous clinical evaluation, consisting of comprehensive interviews, review of policies and procedure, formal site visits, and surveys, Hopebridge is a BHCOE Accredited Organization. This accreditation serves as a commitment to continued quality care, accountability and transparency, as well as a consumer protection tool to continuously measure and report on the criteria of quality within the behavior analysis community.

"We are committed to pioneering the best and most innovative practices in the industry," says Hopebridge Chief Clinical Officer Jana Sarno. "Receiving the BHCOE accreditation is a testament to the hard work and dedication of each of our team members, and is a proud achievement that we will celebrate with our families across the country."

Since the beginning, Hopebridge has aspired to provide the highest quality ABA services while supporting and inspiring children with autism, their families and the communities they serve. Hopebridge was founded in 2005 to serve the growing need for autism treatment services and to improve the lives of affected children and families. Hopebridge is committed to providing personalized outpatient ABA, Occupational, Feeding and Speech Therapies for children touched by Autism Spectrum Disorder, behavioral, physical, social, communication and sensory challenges. Hopebridge provides a trusted place where they can receive the care, support, and hope they deserve.

BHCOE Accreditation is the only ABA-specific accreditation. It provides expert evaluation of clinical best practices, staff satisfaction and turnover and consumer protection. Acting as a third-party, the organization systematically measures and reports on existing quality criteria in the behavior analysis community using standardized methods and practices. BHCOE accredits only those service agencies that meet or exceed these standards.

Hopebridge recently announced new executive appointments formed to create a clinical department unparalleled in the behavioral health industry. Dr. Adam Hahs has been appointed chief science officer, and Jana Sarno has been appointed chief clinical officer. Kim Strunk, Hopebridge founder and newly appointed head of clinical strategy, will join Hahs and Sarno in driving the multi-state organization towards enhanced clinical outcomes and value-based healthcare. The trio aims to change the standards of clinical practice through extensive training opportunities, research initiatives and clinical innovation, all with the mission of expanding access to quality services to children and their families across the country. Hahs now represents Hopebridge on the BHCOE Quality Measure Provider Panel (QMPP) which coordinates value-based care measures for the industry.

"Our organization prides itself on training, developing and collaborating with the brightest minds in behavioral health," said Dr. Hahs said of the recent expansion of the clinical division. "We're eager to continue making advancements in research and clinical outcomes through our talented and diverse teams in all areas of early intervention and development, which means heavily investing in the adoption of evidence-based practices that will improve autism care, delivery and outcomes for the families we dedicate our mission to."

About BHCOE Accreditation

The BHCOE Accreditation is a trusted source that recognizes behavioral health organizations committed to continuous quality improvement. BHCOE offers a third-party measurement system that differentiates and provides independent feedback on clinical quality indicators. The BHCOE criterion features standards that subject-matter experts developed to measure effective applied behavior analysis services. For more information, visit www.bhcoe.org.

About Hopebridge

Hopebridge was founded in 2005 to serve the growing need for autism treatment services and to improve the lives of affected children and families. Hopebridge is committed to providing personalized outpatient ABA, occupational, speech and feeding therapies for children touched by autism spectrum disorder and behavioral, physical, social, communication and sensory challenges. Hopebridge provides a trusted place where they can receive the care, support and hope they deserve.

More than a decade later, Hopebridge continues to open state-of-the-art autism therapy centers in new communities to reach patients and families who need services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Hopebridge operates over 100 centers in the following twelve states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Ohio and Tennessee. For a complete list of Hopebridge centers and services, visit hopebridge.com/centers.

