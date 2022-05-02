ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

See Ad Disclosure

Jushi Holdings Inc. Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences and Events in May 2022

by Globe Newswire
May 2, 2022 7:00 AM | 2 min read

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. ("Jushi" or the "Company") JUSH JUSHF, a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced that the Company's management will participate in the following upcoming conferences and events:

here. Investors may contact their Canaccord representative to schedule a meeting with management.

  • Wolfe Research Consumer Conference is being held on May 12-13, 2022. Trent Woloveck, Chief Commercial Director, is scheduled to participate in a Cannabis MSO panel on Friday, May 13, 2022, at 1:25 p.m. ET. Management will also attend a series of virtual one-on-one and group investor meetings. For more information, please contact your Wolfe Research representative.

  • MJ Unpacked is being held on May 18-20, 2022. Nichole Upshaw, EVP of Human Resources, will participate in a panel entitled, "Creating & Sustaining Company Culture – C-Suite to Budtender," on Friday, May 20, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. ET at the New York Hilton Midtown in the Trianon Ballroom. For more information on MJ Unpacked, please click here.

    • For more information about the events or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Jushi's management during the conferences and events, please contact Jushi's Investor Relations at investors@jushico.com.

    About Jushi Holdings Inc.        
    We are a vertically integrated cannabis company led by an industry-leading management team. In the United States, Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts, and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high-quality products across all levels of the cannabis ecosystem. For more information, visit jushico.com or our social media channels, InstagramFacebookTwitter, and LinkedIn.

    For further information, please contact:

    Investor Relations Contact:
    Michael Perlman
    Executive Vice President of Investor Relations
    561-281-0247
    investors@jushico.com

    Media Contact:
    Ellen Mellody
    570-209-2947
    ellen@mattio.com


    © 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

    Posted In: NewsPress Releases

    Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.

    All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.

    Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.

    Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.