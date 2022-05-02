Structured Cabling Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Solution Type, Cable Type, Vertical and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027

Dublin, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Structured Cabling Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Solution Type, Cable Type (Category 5E, Category 6, Category 6A), Vertical (IT & Telecommunications, Residential & Commercial, Government & Education), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global structured cabling market is projected to reach USD 15.0 billion by 2027 from an estimated USD 11.7 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2027.
Major factors driving the growth of the market include growing trend of data center convergence penetrating IT infrastructure market and rising emergency of smart cities.
The products segment is projected to lead the global structured cabling market during the forecast period
Structured cabling products such as cables, communication outlets, racks & cabinets, and others are being widely used in residential & commercial, IT & telecommunications, and other verticals to set up the communication & IT network infrastructure. Additionally, most of the R&D spent by the key players is specifically toward the products of the structured cabling market. Multiple product launches, product developments, and other inorganic strategies adopted by the key players are primarily related to the product segment. For instance, in August 2021, Belden Inc. launched the OptiTuff Mini Fiber Cable solution. Owing to these factors, the products segment is projected to lead the global structured cabling market during the forecast period.
Other cable type to witness the highest CAGR in structured cabling market during the forecast period.
The other cable types include Category 7, Category 7A, and Category 8. Category 7 cables are always shielded, and support higher bandwidths and significantly faster transmission speeds than Category 6 cables by utilizing the newest widely available Ethernet technology. Category 7A are capable of 40 Gigabit (Gbps) speeds over 50 meters and 100 Gbps up to 15 meters; whereas, Category 8 has a bandwidth of up to 2 GHz (2000 MHz) over 30 meters and a data rate of up to 40 Gbps. These cable type are essential for faster data transmission. Thus, the other cable type to witness the highest CAGR in structured cabling market during the forecast period.
The IT & Telecommunications vertical is projected to lead the global structured cabling market during the forecast period
Globally, there has been an increase in the number of subscribers in the telecommunications sector who are demanding for high -speed internet connection due to which telecom operators are upgrading their network infrastructure. As stated by the International Telecommunication Unit, approximately 4.9 billion people i.e., 63% of the world's population - is using the Internet in 2021. Moreover, trends and technologies such as 5G, artificial intelligence, and the Internet of Things are forcing data center operators to evolve day by day. A well-planned structured cabling system can be capable of adhering to the changing needs of data centers, which are driven by new trends such as 5G, IoT, and AR & VR. Owing to this, the IT & Telecommunications vertical is projected to lead the global structured cabling market during the forecast period.
Based on region, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the structured cabling market by 2027
In 2027, North America is projected to hold the largest share of the overall structured cabling market. The major factor contributing to this growth is the presence of several key players in North America with a broad structured cabling product portfolio for various industries. Additionally, the growing demand for mobile data through wireless connectivity has led to an increase in spending on wireless telecommunications and data communication equipment, which has propelled the growth in the US. Further, according to CloudScene, as of February 2022, there were nearly 8,347 data centers globally out of which 2762 are present in the US.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Structured Cabling Market
4.2 Structured Cabling Market, by Cable Type and Vertical
4.3 Structured Cabling Market, by Solution Type
4.4 Structured Cabling Market, by Country
4.5 Structured Cabling Market, by Region
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Growing Trend of Data Center Convergence Penetrating It Infrastructure Market
5.2.1.2 Spurring Communication Infrastructure
5.2.1.3 Rising Emergence of Smart Cities
5.2.1.4 Surging Adoption of IoT
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Poor Emc Impedance Tolerance of UTP Cabling
5.2.2.2 Higher Cost and Susceptibility of Transmission Losses of Fiber Optic Components
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Extensive Growth of Led Lighting Systems
5.2.3.2 Transition from Analog to Ip-Based Video Surveillance Systems
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Need for Modification and Retrofitting of Older Infrastructures
5.2.4.2 Challenges Such as Increased Call Drops, Less Data Quality, and Huge Network Traffic for Service Providers Due to Bolstering Telecommunications Sector
5.3 Supply Chain Analysis
5.4 Trends and Disruptions Impacting Customers
5.4.1 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Market Players
5.5 Structured Cabling Market Ecosystem
5.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.7 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria
5.7.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process
5.7.2 Buying Criteria
5.8 Case Studies
5.8.1 Panduit's Enterprise Solution Provided Wireless Infrastructure to Support Purdue University's Mission
5.8.2 Belden's High-Density Fiber Solutions Strengthened Estruxture Data Center
5.8.3 Telmex Used Siemon Company's Category 7A Teratm Solution in Its Tier-4 Data Center
5.8.4 Vectorusa Helped to Accomplish Navy's Mission Through Its Lszh Fiber-Optic Cable Infrastructure
5.9 Technology Analysis
5.10 Average Selling Price Analysis
5.11 Trade Analysis
5.12 Patents Analysis, 2018-2021
5.13 Key Conferences & Events in 2022-2023
5.14 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape
6 Structured Cabling Market, by Solution Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Products
6.2.1 Cables
6.2.1.1 Copper Cables
6.2.1.1.1 Copper Cables Are Currently Dominating Market
6.2.1.2 Fiber Optic Cables
6.2.1.2.1 Market for Fiber Optic Cables is Growing at Faster Rate
6.2.2 Communication Outlets
6.2.2.1 Communication Outlets Include Modular Connectors, Configurable or Integrated Faceplates, Jacks, Mounting Boxes, Multimedia Outlets, and Adapters & Switches
6.2.3 Patch Panels & Cross Connects
6.2.3.1 Patch Panels Can Provide Interconnect or Cross-Connect Patching Methods to Splice and Terminate Cables
6.2.4 Patch Cords & Cable Assemblies
6.2.4.1 Patch Cords May be Used to Connect Switch Ports or Servers to Structured Cabling Systems
6.2.5 Racks & Cabinets
6.2.5.1 Racks and Cabinets Are Used for Housing Servers and Other Electrical/Electronic Equipment
6.3 Services
6.3.1 Installation & Consultation
6.3.1.1 Market for Installation & Consultation Services Holds Largest Share in Service Market
6.3.2 Managed Services
6.3.2.1 Managed Services Are Key Contributors to Service Market of Structured Cabling Systems
6.3.3 Maintenance & Support
6.3.3.1 Maintenance & Support Deals with Routine Maintenance Activities and Troubleshooting Problems
6.4 Software
6.4.1 Software Solutions Play Vital Role in Securing Network Infrastructure from Hackers to Avoid Illegal Data Transfer
7 Types of Networks in Structured Cabling Market
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Local Area Network
7.2.1 Structured Cabling-Infused Lan Network Offers Standardization, Reliability, and Dependability
7.3 Wide Area Network
7.3.1 Structured Cabling Systems Are Effective for Companies and Offices Connected Through Wan
8 Structured Cabling Market, by Cable Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Category 5E
8.2.1 Category 5E is Enhanced Version of Category 5 Cables
8.3 Category 6
8.3.1 Category 6 Holds Largest Share of Structured Cabling Market
8.4 Category 6A
8.4.1 Category 6A Supports Twice Maximum Bandwidth Than Category 6
8.5 Others
9 Structured Cabling Market, by Vertical
9.1 Introduction
9.2 IT & Telecommunications
9.2.1 Data Centers
9.2.1.1 Rapidly Increasing Number of Data Centers is Expected to Foster Growth of Structured Cabling Market in Coming Years
9.2.2 Telecom Operators
9.2.2.1 Upgrade of Network Infrastructure for Next-Generation Technologies Boosts Structured Cabling Market
9.2.3 Others
9.3 Residential & Commercial
9.3.1 Residential
9.3.1.1 Home Automation/Smart Homes Are Driving Market for Structured Cabling for Residential Applications
9.3.2 Commercial Enterprises
9.3.2.1 Need for Video Surveillance, Web Security, and Remote Network Monitoring Are Driving Market for Structured Cabling for Commercial Applications
9.4 Government & Education
9.4.1 Military & Defense
9.4.1.1 Structured Cabling is Used for Secured and Encrypted Communication in Military & Defense Applications
9.4.2 Government Enterprises
9.4.2.1 Digitalization Process in Government Institutes May Create Opportunities for Structured Cabling Market
9.4.3 Educational Institutions
9.4.3.1 Online Class Forums, E-Books, and Video Lectures Are Driving Market for Structured Cabling for Educational Applications
9.5 Transportation
9.5.1 Technological Advancements in Intelligent Transport Systems May Drive Market for Structured Cabling
9.6 Industrial
9.6.1 Energy & Power
9.6.1.1 Structured Cabling Systems Are Used to Establish Network Connections for Information Sharing and Communication Between Any Two Substations
9.6.2 Oil & Gas
9.6.2.1 Oil & Gas Sector Requires Communication Channels to Connect Remote Sites and to Control and Monitor All Kinds of Environments with Different Temperature Conditions
9.6.3 Food & Beverages
9.6.3.1 Waterproof Structured Cabling Products Are Used in F&B Sector
9.6.4 Metals & Mining
9.6.4.1 Structured Cabling Systems Enable Use of New Sensing Technologies and Ip-Based Surveillance Systems in Metals & Mining Sector to Establish Real-Time Communication
9.6.5 Others
9.7 Others
10 Geographic Analysis
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Structured Cabling Overview
11.2 Market Evaluation Framework
11.2.1 Product Portfolio
11.2.2 Regional FocUS
11.2.3 Manufacturing Footprint
11.2.4 Organic/Inorganic Strategies
11.3 Market Share Analysis, 2021
11.4 5-Year Company Revenue Analysis
11.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant
11.5.1 Star
11.5.2 Emerging Leader
11.5.3 Pervasive
11.5.4 Participant
11.6 Start-Up/SME Evaluation Matrix
11.6.1 Progressive Company
11.6.2 Responsive Company
11.6.3 Dynamic Company
11.6.4 Starting Block
11.7 Company Footprint
11.8 Competitive Situations and Trends
11.8.1 Product Launches
11.8.2 Deals
11.8.3 Others
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Key Companies
12.1.1 Commscope Holding Company, Inc.
12.1.2 Corning Incorporated
12.1.3 Legrand
12.1.4 Nexans
12.1.5 Panduit Corp.
12.1.6 Belden Inc.
12.1.7 R&M
12.1.8 Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.
12.1.9 Schneider Electric
12.1.10 The Siemon Company
12.2 Other Players
12.2.1 Molex, LLC
12.2.2 Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc.
12.2.3 Afl
12.2.4 Hubbell
12.2.5 Electra Link, Inc.
12.2.6 Teknon Corporation
12.2.7 Codecom
12.2.8 Black Box Network Services
12.2.9 Connectix Ltd.
12.2.10 Datwyler It Infra Gmbh
12.2.11 Vertex Security
12.2.12 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
12.2.13 Warren & Brown Technologies
12.2.14 Fiber Mountain
12.2.15 Teleco Inc.
13 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/11u7i6
Attachment
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.