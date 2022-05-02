Nova LifeStyle Inc. to Debut 30th Anniversary Collection at Summer Edition of Las Vegas Market

In Celebration of 30 years in the Home Furnishings Industry, Diamond Sofa readies its Single Largest Collection Launch in its History

Increases International Presence

LOS ANGELES, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nova LifeStyle, Inc. NVFY ("Nova LifeStyle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce, Diamond Sofa, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, is scheduled to launch its single largest collection at the 2022 Summer Edition of Las Vegas Market, July 24 to 28, 2022.



Las Vegas Market is the leading home furnishings and gift market in the western U.S., presenting thousands of furniture, home décor and gift resources in an unrivaled market destination. Its diverse product offerings allow for cross category commerce among these industries.

Tawny Lam, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer of Nova LifeStyle stated, "We are very excited to be participating at the Las Vegas Market this summer where Diamond Sofa will be launching its largest Collection ever. This launch is indicative of our ongoing commitment to provide our customers with an unprecedented amount of furniture and styles. We will be introducing at least ten new frames, some with performance fabrics for the first time due to the ongoing demand. We are also focusing on natural materials, cane and rattan and broadening our range of styles for case goods and dining. Excitement in the line entails a high pre-commitment rate from customers with orders to the new products before the containers' arriving, ensuring a swift built-in yield, further bolstered by a position of inventory availability in the face of unparalleled logistics and supply chain challenges facing the entire industry."

The new "30th Anniversary Collection" encompasses over 100 entirely new products in all categories of upholstery, case goods, beds and dining- including those from Diamond Sofa's expanded sourcing from India. Focusing on exciting new fabric, material choices and bold designs, a continuation of the complete product revamp which propelled Diamond Sofa's expansion over the past several years – including sales and marketing initiatives in overseas markets such as the Middle East and South America.

As reinforced at the recently concluded Spring High Point Market, the Diamond Sofa's nimble products renewed customer engagement, and in the process attracted new customers in all segments of traditional retail, e-commerce, staging and interior design.

About Nova LifeStyle

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. is a well-established, innovative designer and distributor of modern lifestyle furniture; primarily sofas, dining room furniture, cabinets, office furniture and related components, bedroom furniture, and various accessories, in matching collections. Nova LifeStyle's product lines include the Nova Brands and Diamond Sofa (www.diamondsofa.com). Nova's products feature urban contemporary styles that integrate comfort and functionality, incorporating upscale luxury designs which appeal to middle and upper middle-income consumers in the USA, China, Southeast Asia, and elsewhere in the world.



Visit Nova LifeStyle's website at www.NovaLifeStyle.com.



Forward-Looking Statements

