The Worldwide Dairy Processing Equipment Industry is Expected to Reach $12.8 Billion by 2026

Dublin, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dairy Processing Equipment Market by Type (Pasteurizers, Homogenizers, Mixers & Blenders, Separators, Evaporators & Dryers, Membrane Filtration Equipment), Mode of Operation (Automatic and Semi-Automatic), Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dairy processing equipment market size is estimated at USD 9.6 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% to reach USD 12.8 billion by 2026.

The market has a promising growth potential due to several factors, which includes the rising production and consumption of milk and other dairy products along with increased automation in dairy product manufacturing. With the aim of preparing butter, cheese, yogurt, ice cream, and other dairy products various processes have been developed and implemented by the dairy industry. These processes have been designed to utilize various properties of milk to provide different taste and nutritional components to the dairy product. These factors have positively impacted the growth of dairy processing equipment market.

Based on the Application, "Milk powder" is projected as the fastest-growing segment of dairy processing equipment market.

Due to the continuous growth in the demand for Infant formula, milk powder segment has became the fastest-growing segment. Milk powder has several benefits such as, longer preservation and longer shelf-life and it doesn't need to be refrigerated, as opposed to fluid milk, which is perishable. Further, it can be reconstituted with water when there is a lack of fresh milk availability. Milk powders serve as functional and nutritional ingredients in most of the food formulations including bakery, confectionery, dairy, recombined milk, meat, nutritional beverages, infant formula, and prepared foods.

Based on the Type, "Pasteurizers" is the fastest-growing segment in the dairy processing equipment market.

Due to the concern towards consumption of healthy food, the market for pasteurizers is projected to be the largest market by type in dairy processing market. A pasteurizer is used for enhanced pasteurization, which involves the heating of every particle of the milk or the milk product, at a particular temperature to destroy the pathogens. This is an essential process for the processing of milk and milk products, as it purifies the raw milk, which is contaminated with bacteria and other microorganisms.

Based on the region, "Asia Pacific" is the largest growing segments of the dairy processing equipment market.

The Asia Pacific region is the largest market in the world for dairy processing equipment. The region has been witnessing increased concerns regarding food safety. It is one of the largest producers of milk in the world; hence, dairy processing is becoming imperative to prevent pathogen contamination. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the middle-class population inhabiting the region have been shifting their diet preferences from staple cereals to meat, dairy products, fruits, and vegetables.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Opportunities in the Dairy Processing Equipment Market

4.2 Dairy Processing Equipment Market, by Type and Region, 2020

4.3 Dairy Processing Equipment Market, by Application

4.4 Asia-Pacific: Dairy Processing Equipment Market, by Mode of Operation and Country

4.5 Dairy Processing Equipment Market, by Key Country, 2020

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Evolution

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Growing Demand for Dairy Products

5.3.1.1.1 Growing Production of Milk Due to the Increasing Consumption of Dairy Products

5.3.1.2 Adoption of Efficiency-Enhancing Technologies by Dairy Product Manufacturers

5.3.1.2.1 Growing Traction for Uht Milk and Milk Products

5.3.1.2.2 Demand for Multifunctional Dairy Equipment

5.3.1.3 Increasing Automation Offered by Technology Providers

5.3.1.4 Abolition of Milk Quota in the European Union

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Increasing Energy Costs

5.3.2.2 Health Risks Associated with Whey Protein

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Dairy Processors Demand After-Sales Services to Enhance Operational Efficiencies

5.3.3.2 Support by the Government and Non-Government Bodies in Terms of Funding for Smes and Startups

5.3.3.3 Market to Witness a Boost in Emerging Economies

5.3.3.4 Expansion of Product Lines to Cater to Emerging Applications

5.3.3.5 Innovation: Carbonated Dairy-Based Beverages

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 High Capital Investment

5.3.4.2 Growing Demand for Plant-Based Products

5.3.5 COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on the Market

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Value Chain

6.2.1 Research & Development

6.2.2 Inputs

6.2.3 Processing

6.2.4 Logistics & Distribution

6.2.5 Marketing & Sales

6.3 Pricing Analysis: Dairy Processing Equipment Market, by Type

6.3.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Pricing of Dairy Processing Equipment

6.3.2 Technology Analysis

6.3.2.1 Product Advancements and Latest Trends

6.3.2.2 Research & Development on Dairy Processing Equipment & Technology by Dairy Equipment Manufacturers

6.3.2.2.1 Non-Thermal Technologies

6.4 Regulatory Framework

6.4.1 North America

6.4.1.1 Usfda - US Food and Drug Administration Inspection Guide

6.4.1.1.1 Cfr - Code of Federal Regulations Title 21

6.4.1.2 Justice Law, Canada

6.4.1.3 Eu Regulation on Milk and Milk Products

6.5 Case Studies

6.5.1 Heat Exchangers to Increase the Cheese Drying Capacity

6.5.2 Growing Demand for Better Pasteurization Techniques

6.6 Market Ecosystem & Supply Chain

6.6.1 Dairy Farmers

6.6.2 Dairy Equipment Manufacturers

6.6.3 Dairy Processors

6.6.4 Distributors

6.6.5 End-users

6.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.8 Trade Analysis

6.9 Trends/Disruptions Impacting the Customer's Business

6.10 Patent Analysis

7 Dairy Processing Equipment Market, by Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 COVID-19 Impact on the Dairy Processing Equipment Market, by Type

7.3 Pasteurizers

7.3.1 Millisecond Technology is a Newly Patented Pasteurization Technique

7.4 Homogenizers

7.4.1 Homogenization of Cold Milk is Virtually Ineffective Due to Fat Solidification

7.5 Mixers and Blenders

7.5.1 Application of Different Types of Mixers in the Food & Beverage Industry Depends on the Phases Being Mixed

7.6 Separators

7.6.1 Paring Discs and Hermetic Separators Are Commonly Used Centrifugal Separators in the Dairy Industry

7.7 Evaporators

7.7.1 the Dairy Processing Industry is Utilizing Closed-Loop Evaporators to Cut Down on the Cost Incurred During the Process

7.8 Dryers

7.8.1 Dryers Help to Preserve Milk for a Long Period by Reducing the Moisture Content

7.9 Membrane Filtration Equipment

7.9.1 the Dairy Industry Utilizes Membrane Filtration Techniques to Reduce the Presence of Bacteria in Milk

7.10 Other Types

7.10.1 Cheese Vats Are Used in the Removal of Curd from Whey

8 Dairy Processing Equipment Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Dairy Processing Equipment Applications

8.2.1 High Impact on the Dairy Processing Equipment Industry - Processed Milk and Fresh Dairy Products

8.2.2 Low Impact on the Livestock Industries - Milk Powder and Protein Ingredients

8.3 Processed Milk

8.3.1 Raw Milk Can Harbor Dangerous Bacteria That Can Pose Serious Health Risks

8.4 Fresh Dairy Products

8.4.1 Yogurt is Fortified with Vitamin D and is Rich in Calcium and Gut-Friendly Bacteria

8.5 Butter & Buttermilk

8.5.1 Buttermilk is Also Used as a Frozen Dessert Due to Which Companies Are Innovating Various Flavors

8.6 Cheese

8.6.1 Demand for Cheese Has Increased from the Emerging Economies of Asia-Pacific, Thereby Fueling the Market for Cheese Processing Equipment

8.7 Milk Powder

8.7.1 Milk Powders Are Finding More Applications in Infant Formula

8.8 Protein Ingredients

8.8.1 Producers Are Looking at Bringing Cost-Effective and Palatable Whey-Based Products for Consumers

9 Dairy Processing Equipment Market, by Mode of Operation

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Dairy Processing Equipment, by Mode of Operation

9.3 Automatic

9.3.1 Adoption of Automation Has Many Benefits Other Than Time-Saving and Efficiency

9.4 Semi-Automatic

9.4.1 Semi-Automatic Pasteurizing Systems Aid in Meeting the Dairy Requirements in Urban and Semi-Urban Areas

10 Dairy Processing Equipment Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.3 Key Player Strategies

11.4 Revenue Analysis of Key Players, 2016-2020

11.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant

11.5.1 Stars

11.5.2 Emerging Leaders

11.5.3 Pervasive Players

11.5.4 Participant

11.5.5 Product Footprint

11.6 Competitive Evaluation Quadrant (Other Players)

11.6.1 Progressive Companies

11.6.2 Starting Blocks

11.6.3 Responsive Companies

11.6.4 Dynamic Companies

11.7 Product Launches, Deals, and Other Developments

11.7.1 Product Launches

11.7.2 Deals

11.7.3 Others

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Key Players

12.1.1 Gea Group

12.1.2 Spx Flow

12.1.3 Tetra Laval

12.1.4 Alfa Laval

12.1.5 Jbt Corporation

12.1.6 Idmc Limited

12.1.7 Feldmeier Equipment, Inc.

12.1.8 Scherjon

12.1.9 Coperion

12.1.10 Van Den Heuvel Dairy & Food Equipment

12.2 Other Players

12.2.1 Gemak Ltd.

12.2.2 Rodem

12.2.3 Fenco Food Machinery S.R.L

12.2.4 Hrs Heat Exchangers

12.2.5 Sealtech Engineers

12.2.6 Dairy Tech India

12.2.7 Vino Technical Services

12.2.8 Ssp Pvt Ltd.

12.2.9 Skylark Engineers

12.2.10 Comat

13 Adjacent & Related Markets

14 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ikmgcb

Attachment

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900