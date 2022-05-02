Global Mounted Bearing Market (2022 to 2027) - Growing Demand for Specialized Bearings for Cost Optimization Presents Opportunities

Dublin, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Mounted Bearing Market by Product (Ball Bearing, Roller Bearing), Market Channel (OE Market, Aftermarket), Housing Block (Plummer Block, Flanged Block, Take-up Block), Equipment, End-use Industry and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global mounted bearing market size is projected to grow from USD 1.4 billion in 2022 to USD 1.8 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.6%.

The market is driven by the adoption of mounted bearings in numerous industries; their high efficiency and long life with less maintenance requirements; growing demand for specialized bearings for cost optimization; and increasing development and adoption of sensor-based bearing units and IoT.



The increasing adoption of mounted bearings in major industries such as food & beverages, mining & minerals, and pulp & paper drive the mounted bearing market



According to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, Agricultural production is expected to grow by 15% over the coming decade, while global agricultural land use is expected to be broadly flat. The projected expansion in crop output can be attributed primarily to yield improvements and higher production intensity, driven by technological innovation. The foreseen growth in livestock production will be based on an expansion of herds, greater feed uses, and more efficient use of feed. Because of the limitations in capture fisheries, nearly all projected growth in fish and seafood supply will be from aquaculture, pushing its share in total production to about 55% by 2028.



Food & beverage segment is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period



The food & beverage industry and related services have shown sustainable growth in the last few years. This industry can be segmented into food processing and packaging, which use equipment such as mixer drives, conveyors, fans & blowers, and gears & transmission. Most of this equipment is fitted with mounted bearings, especially in applications with both high loads and low loads. The demand for such equipment is expected to grow owing to the increasing automation, development of advanced equipment, and efforts to increase production efficiency and reduce errors in the food & beverage industry. Customized or specific mounted bearings are widely used in the food & beverage industry.



OE market segment is expected to be the largest market in the forecast period



The OE market is critical for mounted bearing manufacturers, as a majority of high volume orders are received by OEMs. The demand for mounted bearings depends on the requirements of the clients of equipment manufacturers. For instance, food & beverage machinery and equipment manufacturers are mostly medium sized companies and develop machinery according to the needs of their customers. Equipment manufacturers today are increasingly focusing on providing added features as a standard fitment in equipment along with after-sales service as a product differentiation strategy. This is likely to boost the mounted bearing OE market in the coming years.



