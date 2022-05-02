New York, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Latin America Data Center Cooling Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06272735/?utm_source=GNW
Key Market Highlights:
• Heat is one of the biggest issues for data centers. Overheating processors, peripherals, or other components can cause system failure and data loss. Therefore, it is necessary to incorporate efficient cooling systems in data centers.
• Data centers have cooling standards that determine the design, adoption, and operation of the cooling systems and equipment used. ASHRAE provides standards as well as recommendations for the installation of cooling systems.
• In terms of adoption, CRAC and CRAH units dominate with a 35% share of the overall market for cooling systems.
• Some major factors driving the market include increased digitalization as a result of COVID-19, increase in data center investments, and a push towards data center cooling efficiency, and adoption of cooling innovations.
• The Latin America data center cooling market is evolving with the introduction of innovative cooling technologies such as liquid immersion cooling, water-less cooling and rear-door heat exchanger to help operators increase data center efficiency.
• The Latin American data center market is witnessing the expansion of cloud regions by hyperscale cloud providers such as Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, and Google. These providers have already pledged to operate a sustainable environment, thereby increasing the deployment of highly efficient and sustainable cooling systems in their self-built data centers and colocated spaces across countries.
MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS
• Impact of COVID-19
• Impact of the Growing Data Center Investments
• Adoption Of IOT & Big Data
LATIN AMERICA DATA CENTER COOLING MARKET SEGMENTATION
Water-based Cooling adoption is identified higher among larger facilities, with evaporative cooling technology
Segmentation by Infrastructure
• Cooling Systems
• Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Segmentation by Cooling Systems
• CRAC & CRAH Units
• Chiller Units
• Cooling Towers
• Condensers & Dry Coolers, Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
• Other Cooling Units
Segmentation by Cooling Technique
• Air-Based Cooling Technique
• Liquid-Based Cooling Technique
Segmentation by Tier Standards
• Tier I & Tier II
• Tier III
• Tier IV
Segmentation by Countries
• Latin America
o Brazil
o Mexico
o Chile
o Rest of Latin America
VENDOR ANALYSIS
• Some of the major vendors offering cooling systems for data centers include Stulz, Vertiv, Rittal, Schneider Electric, Huawei, and others.
• These vendors collaborate with data center operators to provide reliable and innovative cooling solutions. For instance, Schneider provides Uniflair Indirect air economizers, which offer customizable solutions which use polymer air-to-air heat exchangers for indirect cooling to the data center. Fujitsu launched liquid immersion cooling systems to lower the total cost of ownership of data centers.
Key Vendors
• Huawei Technologies
• Johnson Controls
• Rittal
• Schneider Electric
• STULZ
• Vertiv
Other Prominent Vendors
• 3M
• Airedale International Air Conditioning
• Airsys
• Alfa Laval
• Chatsworth Products
• Citec International
• ClimateWorx
• Climaveneta (Mitsubishi Electric)
• Cooler Master
• Daikin Applied
• ebm-papst
• Fujitsu
• HiRef
• Munters
• nVent
• Panduit
• SWEP International
• ThermoKey
• Trane (Ingersoll Rand)
• Kelvion
• Wakefield-Vette
• SPX Cooling Technologies
