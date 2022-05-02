Global Navigation Satellite System Downstream Services Market 2022: Steady Growth Expected as GNSS Technology is Increasingly Adopted Across Various Industries and by New Emerging Applications

Dublin, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global GNSS Downstream Services Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service covers the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Downstream Services market across 17 application areas, such as precision agriculture, survey & mapping, construction, IoT, autonomous driving, autonomous-asset tracking, maritime, rail, airlines, airport, autonomous consumer utilities, consumer devices, UAS, mining, oil and gas, energy, and defense.
In the market, it discusses the commercial downstream GNSS services. GNSS value-added services will see steady growth as GNSS technology is increasingly adopted across various industries and by new emerging applications.
It has resulted in industry growth, and the entry of many start-ups that are constantly innovating and developing advanced solutions led to higher adoption of GNSS services. With the ever-increasing demand for accurate location services, the GNSS value-added services meet these growing needs.
The key drivers for the market are increasing autonomous applications, growth in consumer precision navigational needs, increasing commercial location-based requirements, smart mobility, and digital economies.
KEY ISSUES ADDRESSED:
- Who are the GNSS downstream service providers?
- What are the evolving markets/applications that will adopt GNSS services for their operations?
- What are the application-level analyses for the GNSS downstream service market?
- What are the regional analyses for the GNSS downstream service market?
- What are the key growth opportunities?
- What are the key drivers and restraints affecting the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Downstream Services
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - GNSS Downstream Services
- GNSS Downstream Services - Scope of Analysis
- Market Segmentation
- Key Competitors for GNSS Downstream Services
- Key Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Restraint Analysis
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Type of Service
- Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Market Share
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Precision Agriculture
- Key Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Survey & Mapping
- Key Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Construction
- Key Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - IoT
- Key Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Autonomous Driving
- Key Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
8. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Automotive-Asset Tracking
- Key Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
9. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Maritime
- Key Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
10. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Rail
- Key Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
11. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Airlines
- Key Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
12. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Airport
- Key Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
13. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Autonomous Consumer Utilities
- Key Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
14. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Consumer Devices
- Key Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
15. Growth Opportunity Analysis - UAS
- Key Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
16. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Mining
- Key Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
17. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Oil and Gas
- Key Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
18. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Energy
- Key Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
19. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Defense
- Key Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
20. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Global Expansion to Meet Market Requirements
- Growth Opportunity 2: Digital Transformation and Open-source Services for Future Growth
- Growth Opportunity 3: 5G Technology is Fueling IoT Sector Growth
- Growth Opportunity 4: Sensor Fusion with GNSS Services for Autonomous Driving
- Growth Opportunity 5: Digitization for Automotive Asset Tracking
- Growth Opportunity 6: Resilient and Robust GNSS Services for Smart Ships
- Growth Opportunity 7: GNSS Services for Rail Automation
- Growth Opportunity 8: Digitization and Automation for Future Aviation Needs
- Growth Opportunity 9: Intelligent Connectivity and Digital Economies for Consumer Market Growth
- Growth Opportunity 10: Increase in Precise GNSS Services for UAS Sector
- Growth Opportunity 11: Digitization and Automation of Operations for Sector Growth
- Growth Opportunity 12: GNSS Interference Solutions for the Defense Sector
21. Next Steps
