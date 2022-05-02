P2E Game Drunk Robots Announce Its IDO

TALLINN, ESTONIA, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drunk Robots is proud to announce its IDO launching. The IDO launches successfully on several launchpads, including Liquidifty and TrustPad, selling out all the allocated $METAL tokens. They were sold out in just 3 minutes a few months ago. Users still can buy $METAL on PancakeSwap and Gate.io, while robots are available off the secondary market.

Drunk Robots bring back fun to P2E games

Earning money while playing games is a dream for many. eSports professionals already make thousands in tournament awards – but they have sponsor contracts and so can dedicate themselves to gaming full-time. What about simple gamers who can only play for a couple of hours a day?

Play-to-Earn and NFT-based games offer a solution. Now anyone can earn cryptocurrency for completing challenges and winning battles in hundreds of blockchain games. Play2Earn rewards can even become one's main source of income, as it happened with many Axie Infinity aficionados in the Philippines.

The only problem is that there are too many similar P2E games out there now, often sacrificing gameplay and design to release the project as quickly as possible. The real quest in Play2Earn is to find a game that delivers both a fun experience and good rewards.

This is what the creators of Drunk Robots had in mind when they created the funky and violent world of Los Machines, a dangerous crumpling megapolis ruled by robotic gangs.

Start playing with $0 investment

Drunk Robots is a brutally fun adventure inspired by post-apocalyptic films and games like Mad Max. Players control robots that are interested in nothing but street fighting and booze. As users take part in battles against the AI (PvE mode) and against other users (PvP mode), they earn $METAL tokens and accessories to level up and customize the robot.

Drunk Robots runs on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), the most popular network for P2E and metaverse games. There are 10,101 Drunk Robots in all, each of them a unique NFT with hand-drawn traits.

A lot of P2E games require investments of hundreds of dollars in character NFTs before users can play. Drunk Robots is different: it has several free arcade games where players can start earning $METAL and $JUNK or simply have a fun time:

Knockout: try to take out the bad robots before they take out you. Score 100 points and get a share of the weekly prize of 500 $JUNK;

Endless runner: help Ninja the robot to escape after robbing a store and collect points along the way.

Once players get your first robots, they will be able to access several more game modes:

PvP mode: defeat other robots in metal-clanging duels and get to the top of the leaderboards to win some serious prizes;

Drunk Race: get yourself a robot, mint a cart, then race around the city and win $METAL;

Scavenging: stake your robot to get daily $JUNK payouts.

Community

Drunk Robots proves that it's possible to earn tokens and have insane fun while playing a P2E game – all this without any hefty initial investments. The project has a very active community and constantly holds contests and giveaways, so it's worth checking out what's going on on Twitter and in Discord before you send a boozy robot into battle.

