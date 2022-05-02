AAP, Inc. Company update

Cheyenne, Wyoming, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAP, Inc. AAPJ today announces that the Company and ExcelRev have agreed to cancel their agreement for the operation of a delinquent debt business. We have been involved in ongoing negotiations and due diligence for the past month concerning a possible new acquisition that we believe deserves our full attention. However, until a contract is signed, we will continue to focus our efforts on our current holding in Red Tail Construction, a privately held construction company. Under the terms of our agreement with them, AAP, Inc. has an option to acquire 100% percent of Red Tail.

Red Tail's working projects in 2022 will exceed $15 Million. Red Tail was founded in 2016 and is now at a stage where expansion means taking on a quality partner.

More information about Red Tail Construction will be provided very soon. Their website is https://www.redtailco.com .

Paul Bakajin, CEO, stated: "I am very excited to be moving forward and evaluating the many opportunities that are coming our way and I am hopeful for the future. The change that has happened with the debt collection business gives us an opportunity to concentrate on better opportunities that I believe will make our shareholders very happy, but until that time comes, we are very dedicated to maximizing the potential of Red Tail. More updates and news to follow very soon."

To better reflect the company's new direction. Please disregard any and all past social media posts and/ or news releases. A company press release will verify any new social media outlets. Currently, the only media outlet is the company's Twitter account @TheRealAAPJ In order to better communicate with our shareholders, please email us at info@aap-inc.com . The Company's new website is www.app-inc.com . All information can be verified at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/AAPJ/profile . We will be providing many more updates for our shareholders as the company moves in a new direction.

Disclaimer: The Company relies upon the Safe Harbor Laws of 1933, 1934 and 1995 for all public news releases. The company may make forward-looking public statements concerning its expected future operations, performance and other developments. Such forward-looking statements are estimates that reflect the company's best judgment based upon current information. All investments involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that other factors will not affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements. It is impossible to identify all such factors. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by the company include, but are not limited to, government regulation; managing and maintaining growth; the effect of adverse publicity; litigation; competition; and other factors which may be identified from time to time in the company's public announcements.