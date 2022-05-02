New York, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Lawn Mowers Market - Comprehensive Study & Strategic Analysis 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06272730/?utm_source=GNW
The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.
MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND TRENDS
• Integrating Lawn Mowers with Technology
• Growing Landscaping Industry
• Growing Influx of Alternative Fuel Options
• Increasing Adoption of Green Spaces & Green Roofs
GLOBAL LAWN MOWERS MARKET SEGMENTATION
Ride-on lawn mowers hold the highest revenue share in the market; however, robotic lawn mowers are expected to observe the highest growth rate at a CAGR of 12.15% (by value) during 2022-2027, due to the increasing demand for convenience and technology driven products in the market.
The increasing demand for golf courses due to the growing participation in the sport and the rising demand for home ownership and home improvement is boosting the lawn mowers market worldwide.
In terms of fuel type, gasoline-powered lawn mowers are leading the market and are expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% (by value) during the forecast period.
Residential users are the major revenue contributors towards the lawn mowers market. However, the golf courses & other sports arenas are expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.
Segmentation by Product
• Ride-On
o Standard Ride-On
o Zero-Turn
o Lawn Tractors
o Garden Tractors
• Walk-Behind
o Self-Propelled
o Push Mower
o Hover Mower
o Reel/Cylinder
• Robotic
Segmentation by Fuel Type
• Gasoline-Powered
• Electric Cordless
• Electric Corded
• Manual-Powered
• Propane-Powered
Segmentation by End-User
• Residential
• Professional Landscaping Services
• Golf Courses & Other Sports Arenas
• Government & Others
Segmentation by Drive Type
• RWD
• FWD
• AWD
• Manual Drive
Segmentation by Start Type
• Key Start
• Push Start
• Recoil Start
• No Start
Segmentation by Blade Type
• Standard Blades
• Mulching Blades
• Lifting Blades
• Cylinder Blades
Segmentation by Distribution Channel
• Offline
• Online
GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
The Global Lawn Mowers Market is expected to grow significantly at a CAGR of 6.41% by value and at a CAGR of 5.65% by volume during the forecast period. North America & Europe are the key revenue generating regions in the market.
Segmentation by Geography
• North America
o US
o Canada
• Europe
o UK
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o Spain
o Sweden
o Netherlands
o Belgium
o Poland
o Switzerland
o Finland
o Austria
• APAC
o China
o Australia
o Japan
o South Korea
o India
• Latin America
o Brazil
o Mexico
o Argentina
• MEA
o Saudi Arabia
o UAE
o South Africa
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
The market consists of various vendors including Deere & Company, Husqvarna Group, KUBOTA Corporation, STIGA, ARIENS CO., and others. There is intense competition among vendors for market share. To gain more market share, landscape and lawn care service providers are developing technology that integrates route optimization technology, geo-measuring, mobile irrigation system controllers, and ride-on equipment.
Key Vendors
• Ariens Company (AriensCo)
• Deere & Co.
• Honda Motor Company
• Husqvarna Group
• KUBOTA Corporation
• Robert Bosch
• Stanley Black & Decker
• STIGA Group
• The Toro Company
Other Prominent Vendors
• AGCO
• Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG
• AL-KO Gardentech
• Altoz
• AS-Motor
• Bad Boy Mowers
• Bobcat Company
• Briggs & Stratton
• Chervon Group
• COBRA GARDEN
• Einhell Germany AG
• Emak Group
• Zicom
• Future GenRobots
• Generac Power Systems
• Greenworks Tools
• Grey Technology
• Hangzhou Favor Robot Technology
• IHI Shibaura Machinery Corporation
• iRobot
• LG Electronics
• LINEATIELLE s.r.l.
• Makita
• Mamibot
• Masport
• McLane Reel Mowers
• Metalcraft of Mayville
• Milagrow HumanTech
• Ningbo NGP Industry Co., Ltd.
• Positecgroup
• Snow Joe
• STIHL
• The SUMEC Group Corp
• Swisher Inc.
• Techtronic Industries
• Textron Incorporated
• The Grasshopper Company
• The Kobi Company
• Volta
• WIPER SRL
• Wright Manufacturing
• YAMABIKO
• Yangzhou Weibang Garden
• Zipper Maschinen GmbH
• ZHEJIANG TIANCHEN INTELLIGENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
• Zucchetti Centro Sistemi S.p.a
