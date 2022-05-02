New York, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Plastics Recycling: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05962042/?utm_source=GNW

Any secondary use or reuse of the material is assumed to have already taken place.



The term "recovery" includes all disposal methods except land disposal—for example, recycling, incineration, waste-to-energy (WTE).



Below we have mentioned a few technical terms which we will be used multiple times in the report.

- The term "chemical recycling" will be used to describe the return to chemical units originally used to make resins. Nylon can be depolymerized to caprolactam.

- The term "feedstock recycling" will be used to denote the process of decomposing plastics to a mix of organic chemicals, some used in the manufacture of plastics and some not. Feedstock recycling products are more akin to the raw materials used to produce plastics (e.g., petroleum, natural gas).

- Mechanical recycling methods include those that involve physical modifications to the recovered plastic only, such as separation, grinding and classifying.



This report will be concerned with activities in four regions: North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (Rest of the World).All figures are reported to the nearest million dollars or million lbs.



Growth rates given are compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) for the period 2022-2027. All value figures noted are in constant 2020 U.S. dollars.



The market data in the tables of this report covers only post-consumer plastics. Post-industrial plastics are not included.



This report is divided into several sections as given below -

- The Introductory section summarizes the study's goals and objectives, the reasons for doing the study and scopes. The Summary and Highlights section provides a summary of estimates and forecasts of the global plastics recycling market for 2020-2027, and it highlights the largest and fastest-growing markets and important trends.

- The Overview section describes the manufacture of plastics, the major types of plastics used and how plastics are disposed of after use, and it provides a summary of recycling methods.

- The Market Dynamics chapter lays special emphasis on the drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It describes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it features a value chain analysis as well as a Porter's analysis.

- The Sources section describes existing markets by product source. Recycled waste products include bottles, vehicles, carpet, and electronics. This section covers topics such as the amount of plastic annually collected and recycled from these sources. When possible, it offers a prediction regarding the probable growth rate over the next five years.

- Further chapters also look at plastics recycling by resin and collecting location. Summarizing the sources and end uses for recycled materials that are available. Most recycled polyethylene terephthalate (PET) comes from PET bottles, and the main end market for recycled PET bottle resin is fibers.

- The Global Market section also profiles products made with recycled plastics, including applications such as plastic lumber and plastic composites (e.g., wood, fibers, cement, glass). Products are covered separately, and they may be made from plastic from a combination of sources. Wood/fiber plastic composites may be made from several different resin types, each possibly derived from several different products.

- After the global market sections, there will be four chapters that discuss the regional plastics recycling markets: North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World.

- The Company Profiles section lists relevant organizations and companies.

- The Appendix provides definitions of abbreviations and acronyms.



Market values and volumes have specific measurements, as described below -

- Market values are measured at the level of plastic recycled, such as the values of recycled resin pellets.

- Market volumes by end use or application are measured at the levels of both the amount of plastic available for recycling and the amount of plastic that is recycled.

- Market volumes by source of waste (e.g., bottles, films) are measured at the level of the amount of plastic available for recycling.

- Market volume is segmented by resin types of waste (e.g., PET, PE) and measured at the level of the amount of plastic available for recycling.



Summary:

Annual global plastics production is over REDACTED million metric tons. Recycling rates of plastics varyblargely from region to region; for example, in Europe it is REDACTED%, REDACTED% in Asia-Pacific and REDACTED% in the U.S. Low rates of recycling within most of under developed and developing countries is a large-scale hindrance for theglobal plastics recycling sector.



The global market for post-consumer plastics recycling reached $REDACTED billion in 2020 and $REDACTED billion in 2021.The market was created by recycling REDACTED billion pounds of post-consumer plastics before processing.



Weight loss happens in waste plastics processing, and this reduced total volume to about REDACTED billion pounds in 2020 and REDACTED billion in 2020. The average price of recycled plastics sold to endusers was at $REDACTED per pound.



In 2019, the global plastics recycling industry rebounded back to nearly the level of 2017, before China started to ban its post-consumer plastics imports in January 2018. It was increased significantly from 2018.

Three factors contributed to the quick recovery of the global plastics recycling market -

- Europe significantly improved its capacity to recycle locally collected plastic waste, increasing processed volume by more than four billion pounds per year.

- China has a huge appetite for recycled plastics. Vietnam, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, Indonesia, Thailand and many other countries set up facilities to produce recycled pellets and sell to the Chinese market.

- Most other countries also increased domestic recycling capacity.



There are two major sources of post-consumer plastics for recycling: nondurable products and durable products.Nondurable products are mostly plastic bottles, containers, and films.



Durable products include plastics used in electronics, carpets, automotive products, and other industrial and commercial products.

