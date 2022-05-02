Base Oil Market Global Forecast Report 2022-2027, Featuring Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Petro-Canada Lubricants and Saudi Arabian Oil

Dublin, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Base Oil Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global base oil market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.12% for the period 2022-2027. The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyses leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the market.

One of the major changes happening in the global base oil market is the shift from group I base oils to group II & group III base oils. Factors such as the stringent regulatory standards, circular economy, and high demand for high-quality lubricants are driving this change

Presently, the group II base oil segment dominates the market as group II base oils have low levels of sulfur and aromatics, which is effective to meet vehicle emission standards, high demand for lubricants with low volatility, and improve fuel economy

The automotive oil segment is a dominating end-use segment as it consumes the major chunk of base oil

The rise in demand for lightweight vehicles in the developing and developed regions presents lucrative market growth opportunities for vendors of automotive oil

The Report Includes:

The analysis of the Global Base Oil Market provides market size and growth rate for the forecast period 2022-2027.

It offers comprehensive insights into current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the Global Base Oil market.

The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the Base Oil Market.

The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and critical market strategies to gain competitive advantage.

Group II base oils is expected to be the largest segment in the base oil market. Group II base oils are more refined base oil than group I. These oils have clear color and better antioxidant properties than group I base oil owing to the saturated nature of their hydrocarbon molecules. However, group II base oils are more expensive than Group I. These base oils are primarily used in the textile industry, cutting oils, in the formulation of lubricants for turbines, heat pumps, exchangers, and engines owing to their impressive properties of wear & tear resistance, low friction, and better load-bearing capacity.



Automotive or engine oil is the largest segment amongst others in the base oil market. The main function of automotive oil is to reduce friction and wear & tear of the automotive engine and to clean the engine from sludge, and detergents. Earlier, group 1 base oil was used in automotive oil. Presently, group II and group III base oil are being highly preferred for manufacturing base oil driven by the emission regulation standard, increasing demand for low viscosity, low volatility lubricants, and increasing demand for better fuel economy is fuelling the demand for premium base oil.



There is a growing demand for automotive oil in Europe, APAC, and North America which is driving the demand for base oil. At the same time, the APAC market is also experiencing an escalating demand.



Market Segmentation by Group

Group I

Group II

Group III

Group IV

Group V

Market Segmentation by End-User

Automotive Oil

Industrial Oil

Process Oil

Metalworking Fluids

Greases

Others

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

APAC is the largest market for base oil during the forecast period. Owing to the rapid urbanization, rising disposable income, and growing industrialization in the field of automotive, food processing, cosmetics, textile, and other manufacturing sectors are creating a demand for base oil in APAC. China is the leading base oil market in APAC during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing demand from the automotive & transportation sector, increasing mining activities, manufacturing & machinery sector is also supporting the strong growth of the base oil market in the country Additionally, the availability of low-cost labor and the raw material is further fuelling the market.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

The demand for base oil products is highly dependent on the consumption of industrial lubricants in the market, including hydraulic oils, metalworking fluid, industrial gear oils, turbine oils, and compressor lubricants. These lubricants are used across various industries, such as construction, power, railways, metals and mining, iron and steel, chemicals, cement, oil and gas, and general manufacturing. During the COVID-19 outbreak, these industries were severely impacted due to the temporary halt in production, the slowdown in logistics, low labor force participation, and a decline in demand.



The base oil market is competitive with the presence of well-diversified global and regional manufacturers. Industry participants are continuously focusing on various operational strategies that are likely to gain them an edge in the competitive market space.



The key players have undertaken various strategies to grow in the base oil market. Strategies such as joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, and others to expand in the market and further reach their customers to fulfill requirements.



Key Vendors Profiled:

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Chevron Corporation

Petro-Canada Lubricants

Saudi Arabian Oil Co.

Philips 666

Asian Oil Company

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL

Neste

Avista Oil Deutschland Gmbh

Sepahan Oil Company

GS Caltex Corporation

PBF Energy

HollyFrontier Corporation

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company

Ergon

SBZ Corporation

Petroyag

Ishtar Company

Yunitco

San Joaquin Corporation, Co. Ltd

Grupa Lotos S.A

Mol Group

Vertex Energy Inc



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l74su8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900