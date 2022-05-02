New York, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Sepsis Diagnostics: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06272716/?utm_source=GNW





The report also covers market projections to 2026 and market shares for key market players.It details the market share of sepsis diagnostics based on technology type, product, diagnostic method and pathogen type.



The report includes company profiles of the key players, with detailed information regarding their business segments, financials, product portfolios and recent developments. The report also provides the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on this market.



The regional market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the world. For market estimates, data have been provided for 2019 as the historic year and 2020 as the base year, with a forecast for 2026.



Report Includes:

- 35 data tables and 15 additional tables

- An updated overview of the global sepsis diagnostics market

- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019 to 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

- Evaluation and forecast the global market size for sepsis diagnostics, and corresponding market share analysis by product, technology type, diagnostic method, test type, pathogen, end user and geographic region

- Highlights the current and future market potential of sepsis diagnostics along with a detailed analysis of the drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the market

- Identification of promising new products and technologies still in the development and assess the probability that they will be commercialized successfully in the next five years

- Discussion of the COVID-19 implications on the market for sepsis clinical diagnostics and research studies

- Information pertaining to the companies best positioned to meet this demand owing to their proprietary technologies, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and other strategic alliances

- Insight into the recent industry structure, current competitive scenario, R&D activities, product launch strategies and company value share analysis based on their segmental revenues

- Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Abbott Laboratories, Bruker Corp., Roche Diagnostics Corp., Siemens Healthineers AG and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



Summary:

Sepsis is a life-threatening conditionmarked by severe organ dysfunction.According to theWorld Health Organization's (WHO) GlobalReport on the Epidemiology and Burden of Sepsis, therewere 49 million cases and 11 million sepsis-related deaths in 2017, accounting for nearly 20% of all annual global deaths.



Sepsis is considered as the common pathway to death for severaldiseases, including infectious diseases.In the recent report on sepsis, the WHO observed that even non-communicable or chronic diseases and injuries can also lead to sepsis.



Studies indicate that the incidence of sepsis is increasing, but the mortality rate is decreasing.The burden of the disease, however, is very high in low-and middleincome countrieswith poor healthcare infrastructures.



Elderly patients, neonates and immunocompromised patients are at high risk of sepsis.



Sepsis is also associatedwith high economic burden and is the most expensive condition forhospitalized patients. For this reason, theWHO andWorld Health Assembly (WHA) have adopted a resolution in 2017 to improve, prevent, diagnose andmanage sepsis.



There is no specific laboratory test to diagnose sepsis. The current diagnosis is based on various technologies, including microbiological tests,moleculardiagnostics and biomarkers.Microbiological tests are the most preferredmethod. Despite advances in the molecular diagnostic methods, blood culture is considered the gold standard for the diagnosis of sepsis.Molecular techniques have been limited due to high cost and the need for a skilled workforce.Microbial identification is restricted to the specified panels used in the technique. The blood culture method has both advantages and limitations. Blood cultures are time consuming and may result in false negatives. It is for this reason that there is

high need for a rapid and accurate diagnostic method. Thus, there is scope forpoint-of-care tests that would be helpful in bedside sepsis diagnosis. Rapid diagnosis and early treatment lead to betterpatient outcomes, with survival rates are as high as 80%. Delay in diagnosis also leads to increased risk of antimicrobial resistance, as patientswith sepsis are initially startedwith antimicrobials. It is based on the culture results that physicians start with targeted antimicrobials and look into escalation or deescalation of the ongoing antimicrobial therapy.



Thus, increasing prevalence, awareness and various government initiativeswill lead to growth in the sepsis diagnostic market.The market has also witnessed technologicaladvancementswith novel instruments that usewhole blood fordetection and do not rely on positive blood cultures.



Research is also focused on studying the benefit of biomarker combinations, as each biomarker represents a different aspect of sepsis andwould help in early detection. Research is focused on microfluidics, machine learning and artificial intelligence tools for rapid diagnosis.



The global market for sepsis diagnosticswas estimated to be REDACTED in 2020, and the market is expected to increase to nearly REDACTED through 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED during the forecast period.Majorplayers in the market include BioMerieux, Becton, Dickinson and Company, DanaherCorporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, T2 Biosystems, Luminex, Roche Diagnostics, BrukerCorporation, Abbott Laboratories and Immunexpress.



In this report, the market is segmented based on technology, product,method, test, pathogen, end user and region. The North Americanmarket currently holds the highestmarket share, followed by Europe.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06272716/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________