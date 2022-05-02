Global Amniotic Membrane Markets, 2022-2027: Breakdown by Cryopreserved Amniotic Membranes, Dehydrated Amniotic Membranes, Orthopedics, Ophthalmology, Wound Care

Dublin, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Amniotic Membrane Market, Size, Forecast 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Growth, Insight, Impact of COVID-19, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Amniotic Membrane Market is expected to reach US$ 5.4 Billion by 2027 from US$ 2.5 Billion in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 13.7%

Globally, chronic burn wounds lead to trauma amongst patients. What adds to the patient's situation is the risk of sepsis, infection, joint problems, and scarring during the management of third-degree burns. Thus, healthcare industries are increasing awareness about amniotic membranes (AM) since these membranes have gained the approval of many health commissions across various countries.



The amniotic membrane is the deepest layer of fetal membrane extracted from women's placenta and harvested to be utilized as a transplant material for reconstructive surgery for cases such as severe trauma wounds, burnt skin, chronic wounds, and others. The use of an amniotic membrane is preferred due to its anti-scarring property, non-immunogenicity, antimicrobial property, and ability to reduce inflammation.



However, the amniotic membrane is expected to exhibit significant market growth during the forecast period, owing to technological innovations to develop cost-effective therapies. The rise in amniotic membrane transplantation, awareness and education about the benefits of amniotic membrane transplantation, and the growth of the geriatric population propel the market growth.

Implementation of the 21st-century cures act, emerging economies, and growing demand for stem cell research and regenerative medicine are anticipated to offer substantial growth opportunities for players in the market.

Further, rising government initiatives to improve the healthcare infrastructure result in an increase in demand for quality healthcare services delivered by hospitals, thereby aiding segment growth.



Impact of Covid-19 on Amniotic Membrane Market

The impact of COVID-19 remains negative on the amniotic membrane industry. Due to nationwide lockdowns, restricted wound care services, and canceled or delayed elective surgeries. Elective surgeries were being canceled to reserve or redirect the available limited capacities and resources (like patient care professionals and hospital beds) towards COVID-19 patient care.

Additionally, various countries enforced lockdowns and curfews to curb the rise in COVID-19 cases. Due to these lockdowns, patients could not visit OPDs, hospitals, or clinics. This temporary privation of non-emergent healthcare services limits the amniotic product's market growth.

Market Segmentation



Based on type, Amniotic Membrane includes Cryopreserved amniotic membranes and Dehydrated Amniotic Membranes. Dehydrated amniotic membranes are typically used to treat various surgical reconstruction procedures, wounds, and venous and pressure leg ulcers.

Usually, these applications are used as biological bandages to promote healing. PalinGen, AmbioDisk, FloGraft, and AmnioFix are some examples of commercially available dehydrated amniotic membranes. Therefore, the rising usage of dehydrated membranes is anticipated to fuel the segment growth.



The wound care applications segment commanded the biggest market of the amniotic product. The large share of the wound care segment is attributed to the growing incidence of traumatic ulcers, surgical wounds, burns, and the need for advanced technologies for treatment.



North America is anticipated to hold a Significant Market Share

Geographically, North America holds the market, owing to the well-established healthcare system and increased adoption of amniotic membranes for varied applications.

In addition to the significant infrastructure for developmental research, the availability of substantial research funds and growing government initiatives towards amniotic membrane transplantation are anticipated to drive market growth.



Similarly, the European region accounted for a considerable market. The healthcare scheme in the European region is publicly supported, and European countries have adopted universal health care systems, thereby developing the product demand.

A growing number of patients sorrowing from chronic illnesses are anticipated to boost the adoption of amniotic membranes among healthcare professionals.



Key Players:

The amniotic membrane industry is moderately competitive and consists of several prominent players like

Stryker Corporation

Smith & Nephew plc

Integra LifeSciences Holdings

Wright Medical Group Inc

MiMedx,

Organogenesis Net

