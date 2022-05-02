Global Cardiac Holter Monitor Market Report 2022-2027: A fragmented Market Featuring General Electric, NIHON KOHDEN, Hill-Rom, OSI Systems, Boston Scientific, Koninklijke Philips, and Medtronic

Dublin, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cardiac Holter Monitor Market, Size, Forecast 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Insight, Impact of COVID-19, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Cardiac Holter Monitor Market is estimated to reach US$ 531.0 Million in 2027 from US$ 378.6 Million in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 5.8%
The rising number of patients suffering from cardiovascular disorders and the increasing use of wireless Holter monitors worldwide. Further, the government's increasing investment in research and development activities are some of the factors that will likely boost the growth of the cardiac Holter monitor market in the forecast period of 2021-2027.
On the other hand, technological advancements and the increased need for preventative and diagnostic healthcare will fuel different prospects for the cardiac Holter monitor market to develop over the forecast period. As per our analysis, Global Cardiac Holter Monitor Market will expand with a CAGR of 5.8% during 2021-2027.
COVID-19 Influence on Global Cardiac Holter Monitor Market:
Patients have reported a wide range of arrhythmias during the pandemic, complicating the course of COVID-19 due to the related therapies. According to recent findings released by the American College of Cardiology, in a group of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the United States, 16.7% of patients had arrhythmia, and 7.2 percent experienced acute cardiac damage, in addition to COVID-19-related problems. Demand for mobile monitoring devices has increased due to the rising disease load, propelling the ECG patch and Holter monitor market forward.
All four Channel Holters Market Studied in the Report
The global cardiac Holter monitor market is divided into four categories based on product type: 1 channel, 2 channel, 3 channel, and 12 channel.
The increased prevalence of cardiovascular illnesses, the growing elderly population, and improved reimbursement policies have helped expand the market for various product kinds throughout the years. Apart from that, the primary reasons driving their market growth include cardiologists' increased expectations for technologically compatible and effective diagnostic instruments and holters' better signal recording efficiency.
Market Growth for Wireless Holter Monitor and Holter Analysis Systems & Software Is Being Observed:
The Global Cardiac Holter Monitor Market researches the wired Holter monitor, wireless Holter monitor, and Holter analysis systems & software markets by component. According to our findings, wired Holter monitors continue to be the most popular. However, wireless Holter monitors and Holter analysis systems and software have steadily increased over the study period.
Surprisingly, the wireless monitors send data to the healthcare provider via a cell phone. Furthermore, compared to ordinary wired Holter monitors, this sort of monitor has a longer recording time. Likewise, Holter analysis systems and software provide the clinical benefits of the EASI Lead system. Five EASI electrodes collect three channels of derived 12-Lead ECG, allowing for quick access to high-quality patient data and extending the market.
The Hospitals Segment Dominates the Market for Cardiac Holter Monitor:
In 2021 and beyond, the hospital's segment will dominate the market for cardiac Holter monitors. Hospitals' dominance can be ascribed to well-equipped infrastructure, the availability of technological equipment, an increase in the number of practitioners and patients, and a rise in collaborations to assist lessen the burden of diagnosis and treatment worldwide.
Furthermore, the availability of modern technology to monitor cardiac issues and a shift in attention toward ambulatory centers for treatment has increased the number of patients opting for diagnosis in mobile facilities. As a result, there is a link between the expansion of ambulatory centers and the increase of ambulatory centers.
Regional Realms of Global Cardiac Holter Monitor Market:
North America will have the most significant market share in 2021 because of the increased incidence of AFib in the region, the aging population, technical improvements, and a shift in patient preference toward cardiac Holter monitoring. In addition, the market in the American area is being driven by the introduction of next-generation wireless devices to monitor ECG and technological collaborations between producers.
Furthermore, Europe has a considerable market share. It is expected to develop rapidly during the forecast period, owing to improved equipment to monitor ECG in ambulatory facilities and a rise in player investments in wearable monitors.
Key Players:
With multiple service providers, the market for cardiac Holter monitors is fragmented. The report also includes a competitive landscape and competitor details.
General Electric, NIHON KOHDEN, Hill-Rom Company, Inc, OSI Systems, Inc., Boston Scientific, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Medtronic Plc are prominent competitors included in the cardiac Holter monitor market research.
Specific cardiac monitoring options, such as Holter monitors and ECG patches, are available from these well-known healthcare companies.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research & Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.2 Challenges
5. Global Cardiac Holter Monitor Market
6. Market Share - Global Cardiac Holter Monitor Market
6.1 By Product
6.2 By Component
6.3 By End Use
6.4 By Region
7. Product - Global Cardiac Holter Monitor Market
7.1 1-Channel
7.2 2-Channel
7.3 3-Channel
7.4 12-Channel
7.5 Others
8. Component - Global Cardiac Holter Monitor Market
8.1 Wired Holter Monitor
8.2 Wireless Holter Monitor
8.3 Holter analysis systems & software
9. End Use - Global Cardiac Holter Monitor Market
9.1 Hospitals
9.2 Ambulatory Centers
9.3 Home Healthcare
9.4 Others
10. Region - Global Cardiac Holter Monitor Market
10.1 North America
10.2 Europe
10.3 Asia Pacific
10.4 Middle East & Africa
11. Porters Five Forces
11.1 Overview
12. Company Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Recent Development
12.3 Financial Insights
- General Electric
- NIHON KOHDEN
- Hill-Rom Company, Inc
- OSI Systems, Inc.
- Boston Scientific
- Koninklijke Philips N.V
- Medtronic Plc
