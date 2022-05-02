United States eLearning Market Analysis/Forecast Report 2022-2027 Featuring Aptara, Abode Systems, Cornerstone, Citrix, Microsoft, McGraw-Hill Education, Pearsons, & K12 Inc

Dublin, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States eLearning Market, Size, Share, Forecast 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Growth, Outlook, Impact of COVID-19, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



United States e-learning Market will grow with double digit CAGR of 12.5% during 2021-2027

United States eLearning Market Size was US$ 59.52 Billion in 2021

The United States eLearning Market is mainly driven by the high adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) solutions by various non-academic and academic institutions.

Likewise, the growing usage of tablets, smart phones, and laptops due to the vast commoditization of technology and digitization of business processes is also driving the industry. Besides this, the utilization of the latest tools by companies and the presence of service providers to make the platforms more fascinating and interactive have boosted the adoption of e-learning platforms.



How COVID-19 has Immensely Benefited the United States eLearning Industry

COVID-19 pandemic is to positively impact the growth rate of the United States e-learning market, owing to the increase in adoption of digital technologies among various colleges, schools and universities and growing government support for improving e-learning platforms. The United States government has directed educational and non-educational institutions toward e-learning solutions for training and education purposes. Similarly, other organizations switch to virtual learning solutions to maintain social distancing.



United States E-Learning Industry will reach US$ 120.67 Billion by 2027

United States E-Learning Market by Learning Mode includes SPL (Self-Paced Learning) and ILT + Mixed (SPL+ILT). Instructor-led: learners are needed to be online at an agreeable one particular time. Whereas, self-paced: learners can plan their time for study and exams according to their convenience.



Based on segment, the United States e-learning market includes Corporate, Academic, and Government. The E-Learning market's growth in the United States is majorly driven by the rise in the demand for learning techniques in academic sectors like Online K12 education, elementary school students, middle school students, high school students, vocational training, and higher education.

The emergence of distance learning and e-learning courses programs has provided the American population easy access to education. The flexibility and functionality of e-learning courses have to lead to the further evolution of the learning landscape in the US. Similarly, E-learning services are utilized across the United States corporate (SMBs and Large enterprises) sector for executing training and other cooperative activities like project work and assignments.



Mobile Learning Technologies are Developing at a Rapid Pace in the United States

In terms of e-learning technologies, mobile learning technology has witnessed faster adoption in the United States e-learning market with the rapid use of smart phones. Many application-based learning media are being developed, allowing Smartphone users to gain insights into any topic in real-time. Some U.S educational institutes and universities build mobile applications that enable students to log in to the student outlet and access missed lectures.



Meanwhile, a few prominent mobile applications in the United States academic sectors are Remind, Photomath, Photomath, etc. Furthermore, the market developers offer a game-based application medium that is used for teaching children with the benefit of interactive animated videos and pictures. These technologies enable schools to enhance their IQ and students' logical & reasoning skills.



Key Companies

The United States e-learning market is fragmented with many players like Aptara Inc, Abode system Inc, Cornerstone Inc, Citrix Inc, Microsoft Corporation, McGraw-Hill Education, Pearsons, K12 Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenge



5. United States e-learning market



6. United States e-learning market-share analysis

6.1 By learning mode

6.2 By segment

6.3 By technology



7. United States E-Learning market-By learning mode

7.1 SPL (Self-Paced Learning)

7.1.1 Packaged content

7.1.2 Service

7.1.3 Platform

7.2 ILT + Mixed (SPL+ILT)



8. United States Online e-learning market by segment

8.1 Corporate

8.1.1 SMBs

8.1.2 Large enterprises

8.2 Academic

8.2.1 Online K12 education

8.2.1.1 Elementary School Students

8.2.1.2 Middle School Students

8.2.1.3 High School Students

8.2.2 Vocational training

8.2.3 Higher education

8.3 Government



9. United States e-learning market-by technology

9.1 Mobille

9.2 LMS

9.3 Virtual class

9.4 Others



10. Porter's Five Forces

10.1 Threat of New Entrants

10.2 Threat of Substitutes

10.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

10.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

10.5 Degree of Competition



11. Key Players Analysis

Aptara Inc

Abode system Inc

Cornerstone Inc

Citrix Inc

Microsoft Corporation

McGraw-Hill Education

Pearsons

K12 Inc

