Agillic expands C-Level and appoints Lars Kejser as Chief Client Officer

Press release, Copenhagen, 2 May 2022

The Danish SaaS company makes the strategic hire to strengthen and streamline customer experiences.

Kejser joins Agillic's senior executive team to strengthen the company's commercial growth capabilities in line with its Reboot 2.1 strategy. His main focus will be empowering Agillic's clients with best-in-class customer success and support services together with Agillic's Partner network. Starting on 1 May 2022, he will manage the Marketing, Customer Success and Support teams, working to increase Agillic's client engagement.

Throughout his career, Kejser has proven skills in the IT industry, and has worked in start-up, scale-up and corporate companies. From 2012 to 2019, Lars held the position of Country Manager for Optimizely (formerly known as Episerver). He is an experienced and dedicated leader who has focused on e-commerce, CMS, and marketing automation throughout his career and has experience shaping both Partner Engagement and Customer Success programs.

Says Agillic's CEO Emre Gürsoy: "As we are in the process of growing our client base both domestically and abroad, optimising our customers' experience is a key tenet of our Reboot 2.1 strategy. After six months of searching and interviewing, we have identified Kejser as the best person to spearhead this process. With his understanding of our industry and experience with creating first-class customer experiences, I am confident that his presence will add value to our clients, partners and company as a whole."

Emre Gürsoy continues, "Welcoming Lars to our team also gives us the opportunity to engage further in areas of strategic importance. Rasmus Houlind, our Chief Experience Officer, will now be able to dedicate more of his time as a true evangelist of Agillic's technology, to spread the benefits of creating strong customer experiences with omnichannel marketing automation. His knowledge and inspiration are, increasingly, a strong beacon for both our local and international clients and partners."

Says new CCO Lars Kejser: "I am very excited about the 2.1 strategy and to be part of this amazing company and team with a huge potential. I am looking forward to using my experience to help Agillic grow and make our customers more successful. I believe Agillic is on an exciting journey of scaling the business and growing internationally".

For further information, please contact

Emre Gürsoy, CEO, Agillic A/S

+45 3078 4200

emre.gursoy@agillic.com

About Agillic A/S

Agillic is a Danish software company offering brands a platform through which they can work with data-driven insights and content to create, automate and send personalised communication to millions. Agillic is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with sales and R&D teams in Berlin, Malmö, Oslo, Cluj-Napoca and Kyiv.

Agillic A/S Nasdaq First North Growth Market Copenhagen: AGILC

Masnedøgade 22 - Copenhagen – Denmark