Physicians for Informed Consent Opposes That Minors Obtain Vaccination Without Parental Knowledge or Consent

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Physicians for Informed Consent (PIC), an educational nonprofit organization focused on science and statistics, has submitted an opposition letter to California Senate Bill 866 (SB 866).
SB 866 proposes allowing children 12 years of age and older to, without parental consent or knowledge, become injected with any vaccines that meet "federal agency criteria." Physicians for Informed Consent, representing hundreds of its physician and surgeon members, opposes the bill and asserts that SB 866 is immoral, potentially medically dangerous, and potentially illegal. PIC asserts that SB 866 would violate parental rights and thwart children's ability to obtain compensation in the case of a vaccine injury.
Per Dr. Shira Miller, PIC founder and president, "Physicians experienced in obtaining informed consent know that it is not possible for 12-year-old children as a group to understand the risks and benefits of vaccination, and California's health education curriculum for public schools does not even mention vaccination until high school."
SB 866 will be heard by the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday, May 5, 2022. If you or someone you know lives in California, PIC urges you to read the Physicians for Informed Consent SB 866 opposition letter and request your representatives to oppose SB 866 as soon as possible, and call in or show up to the public hearing in Sacramento on May 5, 2022.
Letter Opposing SB 866 (minors obtain vaccination without parental knowledge or consent): physiciansforinformedconsent.org/oppose-sb866
About Physicians for Informed Consent
Physicians for Informed Consent is a 501(c)(3) educational nonprofit organization focused on science and statistics. PIC delivers data on infectious diseases and vaccines, and unites doctors, scientists, healthcare professionals, attorneys, and families who support voluntary vaccination. In addition, the PIC Coalition for Informed Consent consists of over 300 U.S. and international organizations. To learn more or to become a member, please visit physiciansforinformedconsent.org.
Physicians for Informed Consent
Press Contact:
info@picphysicians.org
(925) 642-6651
###
Related Images
This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.
Attachment
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.