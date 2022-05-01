Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating RBB, Verra, Mullen, and Arqit and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against RBB Bancorp RBB, Verra Mobility Corp. VRRM, Mullen Automotive, Inc. MULN, and Arqit Quantum, Inc. ARQQ ARQQW))). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



RBB Bancorp RBB

On February 18, 2022, RBB Bancorp announced the abrupt departure of Tammy Song, the EVP and Chief Lending Officer of RBB Bancorp's wholly owned subsidiary Royal Business Bank.

Four days later, on February 22, 2022, RBB Bancorp announced its President and CEO (Alan Thian) would take a leave of absence, effective immediately, pending an internal investigation being conducted by a special committee of the Company's board of directors.

On this news, RBB Bancorp's stock price declined by $2.69 per share, or approximately 10.45%, from $25.75 to $23.06 over two trading days.

Verra Mobility Corp. VRRM

On February 28, 2022, Verra Mobility announced that it filed a notice of late filing with the SEC, because it will not be able to file its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 by the due date of March 1, 2022, and the Company is not expected to do so within the allowable 15-day extension period.

Further, Verra Mobility announced that "[d]uring its year-end 2021 financial statement review process, Verra Mobility . . . determined that revenues from the Company's recently acquired Australian subsidiary, Redflex Holdings Limited, may not have been recorded in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. The Company's Audit Committee is conducting an investigation of the circumstances surrounding these issues to determine, among other things, whether any related adjustment is necessary for the previously issued financial statements for the second and third quarters of fiscal year 2021."

On this news, Verra Mobility's stock dropped as much as 7.6% during intraday trading on February 28, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

Mullen Automotive, Inc. MULN

On April 6, 2022, Hindenburg Research ("Hindenburg") published a report addressing Mullen, entitled "Mullen Automotive: Yet Another Fast Talking EV Hustle", calling the Company among the worst electric vehicle ("EV") hustles that Hindenburg has seen in a crowded field of contenders such as Nikola Corporation and Lordstown Motors Corp. Among other things, Hindenburg observed that "[d]espite only spending ~$3 million in R&D in 2021, Mullen claims its solid-state battery technology is on track for commercialization in 18 to 24 months, putting it [a]head of every major technology and automaker in the industry who have collectively invested billions on solving the problem." The Hindenburg report also alleged that the Chief Executive Officer of EV Grid, Inc. ("EV Grid"), which makes batteries and battery management systems for vehicles, refuted a press release issued by Mullen regarding test results for its battery, stating "[w]e never would have said that" and "[w]e never did say it and certainly wouldn't have said it based on the results of testing that battery." Additionally, the Hindenburg report alleged that Mullen's claims to be in a joint venture with NextMetals Ltd. ("NextMetals") to create a solid-state battery were refuted by a NextMetals senior executive who said it "‘was a nonstarter' and ‘didn't exist.'"

On this news, Mullen's stock price fell $0.07 per share, or 2.57%, to close at $2.65 per share on April 6, 2022.

Arqit Quantum, Inc. ARQQ ARQQW)))

Arqit is a cybersecurity company that purports to be developing quantum encryption technology to secure against cyber-attacks.

The Company, headquartered in London, England, went public in September 2021 when it merged with Centricus Acquisition Corp. CENH CENHW, CENHU))), a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC.

On April 18, 2022, an article in The Wall Street Journal entitled "British Encryption Startup Arqit Overstates Its Prospects Former Staff and Others Say" raised significant issues about the Company and its prospects. The article notes that when the Company went public last fall, the Company's Founder and Chief Executive David Williams told investors Arqit had an "impressive backlog" of revenue and was ready "for hyperscale growth." However, the article also states that "Arqit has given investors an overly optimistic view of its future revenue and the readiness and workability of its signature encryption system, according to former employees and other people familiar with the company, and documents viewed by The Wall Street Journal."

Following today's news, the price of Arqit stock dropped $2.57 per share, over 17%, to close at $12.49 per share.

