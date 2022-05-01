Expert Advice on Building a Firepit With Bluestone

MELBOURNE, Australia, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melbourne's famous - or infamous - cold winters have never stopped Melburnians from doing what they do best: gathering with friends and family at home or at a restaurant for an alfresco drink, meal or catchup. Fire pits are a popular way to entertain loved ones outside during the cooler months without compromising on comfort - and with Edwards Slate & Stone's high-quality beautiful bluestone pavers, Melbourne homeowners don't need to compromise on style, either - even if they choose to build the fire pit themselves.

Building a fire pit by hand is typically more straightforward than most homeowners expect, according to Edwards Slate and Stone. Starting with stones or gravel as a base, the paving experts advise using sleepers as an edge to hold the stones in place. Then, simply stack bluestone blocks in a circle of any size, cement them together and hammer in some metal rods or star pickets to strengthen the walls.

There are a variety of stones suitable for outdoor fire pits, but bluestone is often a popular choice because of its beautiful aesthetic qualities and immense durability and density. Edwards Slate and Stone explains that for hundreds of years, bluestone has been utilised for a wide range of different uses: footpaths, patios, driveways, buildings, retaining walls, curbs, pool decking, churches and more. They are known to stand the test of time, weather and traffic.

A bluestone fire pit will blend in seamlessly with many styles of outdoor entertainment areas and provides a cosy and warm - yet still chic and stylish - ambience. Gather with friends and family around the fire to toast marshmallows or share a few drinks.

Edwards Slate and Stone is an expert in tiles, stone and crazy paving. Melbourne residents can browse their full range online or in-person at their Mount Waverley showroom. Contact them today to learn more or get started on a paving project.

https://www.edwardstiles.com.au/

Phone : 03 9544 9544

Email : sales@edwardstiles.com.au

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment